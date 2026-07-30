David Weekley Homes Debuts a Lifestyle-Enhancing Amenity Package at Old Mill Preserve in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, United States, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — A year after opening its first Dallas, GA-based active adult community to the public, David Weekley Homes is proud to debut the amenity package for its lifestyle-enhancing Old Mill Preserve. The award-winning national homebuilder announced today that its pool, cabana, dog park, and pickleball courts are now open for the enjoyment of the community’s pioneering Homeowners. The amenity package also features an imaginatively reimagined historic farmhouse, formerly owned by the original landowners, to serve as the community’s clubhouse for gatherings and activities. Outside, a series of outdoor gathering spaces enhances its appeal for both planned and impromptu encounters.

The newly opened pool at Old Mill Preserve features a spacious lounge deck where neighbors can soak up the sun and make lifelong friends. Homeowners can enjoy low-impact exercise in the lap lanes or merely cool off in the pool on a hot summer day. The adjacent cabana features men’s and women’s bathrooms – complete with showers. Old Mill Preserve Homeowners can now also invite their neighbors to a friendly competition on one of two recently debuted pickleball courts.

“Like all our Encore by David Weekley Homes communities throughout the country, Old Mill Preserve is designed to set the stage for our 55+ Homeowners to create memories while forming lasting connections with their neighbors,” said Atlanta Division President Adam Cornett. “Whether lounging poolside, meeting on the court, introducing their pups at the dog park, gathering around the outdoor fireplace, or attending a community event at the clubhouse, friendships are sure to follow. What really sets this community apart is its clubhouse – beautifully reimagined from the farmhouse that sat at the heart of what was once a Paulding County orchard. Old Mill Preserve Homeowners can begin taking advantage of all of these amenities right away. This summer, we’re really living up to our company’s Promise of ‘Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives’ at Old Mill Preserve.”

The newly introduced amenities will undoubtedly enhance the allure of the Paulding County community, which boasts 130 spacious homesites and five floor plans to choose from. 55+ homebuyers interested in purchasing a home in Old Mill Preserve can begin with an inspiration tour of the community’s professionally decorated model home, featuring the 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Anglewood floor plan – located at 459 Barnfield Way in Dallas. Old Mill Preserve Homeowners enjoy easy access to the City of Dallas’ charming historic downtown, the Silver Comet Trail, an abundance of shopping and dining destinations, and quality healthcare at the 112-bed WellStar Paulding Medical Center.

To learn more about Old Mill Preserve, view available floor plans and quick move-in homes, and schedule a tour of the model home, prospective homebuyers are invited to visit https://www.davidweekleyhomes.com/new-homes/ga/atlanta/dallas/old-mill-preserve. For more information about award-winning David Weekley Homes and its other communities throughout Metro Atlanta, please visit www.DavidWeekleyHomes.com.