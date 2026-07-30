SAN JOSE, CA, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Decrypt Compliance, a Silicon Valley public accounting practice and accredited certification body, today announced an upgraded service model designed to help fast-growing software companies navigate complex vendor risk evaluations. Under the leadership of Founder and Managing Partner Raymond Cheng, CPA, CITP, CISSP, CISA, CCSK, CIPP/E, the firm provides unified assessments across SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 42001, and HITRUST standards.

As enterprise software buyers place stricter emphasis on vendor data protection, software providers face mounting pressure to deliver third-party security attestations before closing enterprise contracts. Decrypt Compliance addresses this demand by combining public accounting independence with deep technical fluency, enabling software organizations to complete thorough security evaluations without disrupting internal engineering roadmaps.

Historically, growing software platforms experienced operational friction during security audits because traditional auditors often lacked hands-on experience with cloud-native infrastructure, agile DevOps practices, and automated deployment pipelines. Decrypt Compliance eliminates these procedural bottlenecks by pairing cross-trained senior auditors with a technology-enabled methodology that reviews evidence asynchronously and identifies potential control gaps early in the observation period.

“Enterprise procurement teams require clear, verifiable proof that vendor software environments are secure,” said Raymond Cheng, Founder and CEO of Decrypt Compliance. “As specialized soc 2 security audit firms for b2b organizations, the priority is to deliver technical evaluations that align directly with modern software architecture. Consolidating multi-framework evaluations into a unified process allows software providers to satisfy buyer trust requirements and close enterprise deals faster.”

Headquartered in San Jose, Decrypt Compliance is licensed by the California Board of Accountancy (License #9491) and recognized among the top soc 2 audit firms in san jose. Software leaders seeking specialized guidance on third-party security evaluations can learn more about the firm’s SOC 2 compliance services directly on their website.

About Decrypt Compliance

Decrypt Compliance is a licensed California CPA firm (License #9491) and accredited certification body headquartered in San Jose, California. The firm specializes in independent technology risk, data privacy, and artificial intelligence audits for cloud-native software companies. By combining public accounting rigor with modern audit workflows, Decrypt Compliance streamlines multi-framework evaluations—including SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 42001, HITRUST, and HIPAA—into integrated assessments. For more information, visit https://decrypt.cpa/.

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