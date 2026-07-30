24/7 Bail Bondsmans Serving All major counties in Colorado

DENVER, CO, 2026-07-30 — / EPR Network / — Fast & Easy Bail Bonds, a trusted name in the bail bond industry, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its services to additional cities and counties throughout the state of Colorado. Founded and owned by David Nubine, the company has built a strong reputation for providing compassionate, efficient, and reliable bail bond services to families in their time of need. This strategic expansion ensures that even more Coloradans have access to fast, affordable, and professional bail assistance, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Previously concentrated in select metropolitan areas, Fast & Easy Bail Bonds is now proudly serving a comprehensive list of Colorado counties, including Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Jefferson, Larimer, Lincoln, and Weld counties. Furthermore, the company has actively expanded its city-level coverage to include Aurora, Brighton, Boulder, Commerce City, Centennial, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greeley, Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Lakewood, Loveland, Parker, and Westminster, among many others.

“Our mission has always been to make the bail process as fast, easy, and stress-free as possible,” said David Nubine, Founder and Owner of Fast & Easy Bail Bonds. “As we expand into new communities across Colorado, we remain deeply committed to offering flexible payment plans, rapid jail release processing, and round-the-clock customer support. We understand that an arrest is a highly stressful event for families, and our expanded physical and operational presence means we can be there for them faster than ever before.”

Fast & Easy Bail Bonds distinguishes itself through a strict client-first approach. The company offers confidential consultations, transparent pricing with no hidden fees, and customized payment options designed to ease the financial burden on families during a crisis. Whether a loved one is held in a local city jail or a larger county detention facility, the Fast & Easy Bail Bonds team is fully equipped to navigate the local legal systems efficiently and secure a swift, dignified release.