Log-hub Helps Manufacturers Find Hidden Savings with Expanded Cost Savings Program

SCHINDELLEGI, Switzerland, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Log-hub expanded its Cost Savings Program with 25 structured initiatives that help industrial manufacturers capture savings hidden in planning decisions, that even heavily automated plants still leave largely unreviewed.

Manufacturers have spent the past several years digitizing production through investments in sensors, predictive maintenance, robotics, and industrial automation. Yet the planning processes that shape network costs, inventory, sourcing, and transportation, however, have often evolved more slowly.

“You can put sensors on every machine on the floor and still lose money in decisions nobody re-examines,” said Dirk Reich, Chairman of the Board at Log-hub. “Most of what we find isn’t on the floor. It’s upstream, in planning that hasn’t been looked at since it was set up.”

The 25 cost savings initiatives are organized across six planning areas, including demand, supply, inventory, production, logistics and integrated planning. Two are getting particular attention right now: the US Tariff Evaluation Engine, which maps a product’s material composition against country-of-origin rules to flag tariff exposure before a shipment gets blocked, and Production Location Planning, which simulates the full cost impact of moving production between regions before a manufacturer commits to it.

“A list of opportunities is only worth something if it changes what a manufacturer does on Monday morning,” Reich added. “We don’t hand over a report and leave. We work through a client’s own data, agree on where the numbers actually point, and stay through implementation.”

According to Log-hub, most operators already possess the data needed to identify significant savings opportunities. The challenge lies in bringing together fragmented operational and financial data into a structured framework that supports better decision-making.

Engagements begin with a no-cost qualification call, followed by a joint assessment of the manufacturer’s planning data to identify optimization potential. Based on these findings, Log-hub develops a tailored proposal with clearly defined savings objectives and supports implementation while continuously tracking performance after go-live.

Log-hub’s broader point is simple: for most manufacturers, the money isn’t gone, it’s just never been looked at closely enough to find. Manufacturers ready to see how much of that applies to their own operations can reach Log-hub’s supply chain expert Divya at divya.gautam@log-hub.com to book an introductory call.

Founded in 2017 in Switzerland, Log-hub helps companies turn complex supply chain challenges into clear, data-driven decisions. Through its intuitive Supply Chain Apps and tailored Data Analytics & AI (DAA) solutions, Log-hub empowers professionals and decision-makers to act with clarity and confidence.

With a team of 50 experts across Switzerland, Germany, the USA, Serbia, and India, the company blends Swiss precision with global perspective to deliver scalable, smart solutions for modern logistics.

Trusted by over 180 companies and with more than 30.000 downloads of its apps worldwide, Log-hub is known for user-friendly design, powerful visualizations, and a deep commitment to making supply chains more intelligent and efficient.

For more information about Log-hub, visit www.log-hub.com or follow Log-hub on LinkedIn and X.