EHunt Launches Free Etsy Image to Video Generator to Help Sellers Create Listing Videos in Seconds

Revenue Metrics for Products and Shops

In addition to the Image to Video Generator, EHunt has also introduced new sales revenue metrics for products and shops, along with revenue-based filtering capabilities. This upgrade enables sellers to quickly identify top-performing products, evaluate competitor performance, and uncover more profitable opportunities through revenue-driven market analysis. By providing deeper business insights, EHunt helps Etsy sellers make smarter product research decisions and reduce guesswork when building and scaling their shops.