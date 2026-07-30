Caldwell University To Induct Six Into Athletics Hall of Fame November 6

CALDWELL, N.J., 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Caldwell University today named five former student-athletes and a former coach as members of the Caldwell Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026, it was announced by Mark A. Corino, Assistant Vice President and Director of Athletics. The 10th Hall of Fame class will be inducted at the Caldwell University Athletics Hall of Fame Dinner on Friday, November 6, at the Hanover Manor in East Hanover, N.J.

Tickets for the dinner are available at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/cougarpride/event/halloffame2026/ or by calling Caldwell University Athletics at (973) 618-3260. Cost is $150 per person with dedicated tables of 10 people available for $1,500. All proceeds will go to the Cougar Pride General Fund, which supports the degree completion program and enhancements for the University’s intercollegiate athletic programs.

The Caldwell University Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026 inductees are:

• Andrew Fraser, Men’s Soccer, Class of 2008

• Katie (Jackson) Scull, Softball, Class of 2006

• Mackenzie (Lynch) Emmons, Women’s Basketball, Class of 2009

• Torey (Jones) Chatman, Women’s Basketball, class of 2013

• Lauren Roth, Volleyball, class of 2012

• Linda Cimino, Head Coach, Women’s Basketball, 2006-2014

The inductees, nominated at large by administrators, coaches, alumni and friends of the program, were elected by a panel that includes University and Athletic department staff, coaches and distinguished alumni.

“This year’s class includes a set of student-athletes whose abilities on and off the field and court have long warranted their induction,” said Corino. “They all achieved many individual honors, but they were also leaders on some of the most successful teams in our history.

“And Coach Cimino transformed our women’s basketball program,” added Corino. She has also been a consistent supporter of Caldwell University Athletics for years since moving on to coaching at Division I programs, including a substantial gift to enhance our locker rooms for the benefit of current and future student-athletes.”

Fraser was a four-year starter for the Cougars men’s soccer team from 2003-2007, earning three First Team All-CACC selections and one Second Team nod. The Kingston, Jamaica, native was a two-time NSCAA and Daktronics All-Region team member on defense, a three-time CACC All-Academic Team pick and CoSIDA Academic All-District nominee. Fraser later led the Cougars as Head Coach from 2019-2021.

Scull, the CACC Player of the Year in 2006 and a four-time All-CACC First-Team outfielder, was a two-time CACC All-Tournament team, two-time All-East Region and two-time ECAC All-Star. Her teams won 152 games in four years, winning three CACC regular season and tournament titles. Scull’s 19 career home runs are tied for seventh all-time at Caldwell, while she ranks 11th in batting average (.377), 14th in RBI (108), tied for eighth in doubles (48), ninth in slugging (.599) and 18th in hits (189) in the program’s storied history.

Emmons scored 1,232 career points (15th in school history) in three seasons as a Cougar, earning All-CACC honors three times at forward. She averaged a double-double (15.6 ppg, 10.3 rpg) for her career, with her 814 boards ranking eighth at CU. She is the school’s all-time leader in free throws made (453), converting them at a 73.3% clip, ninth best. Lynch and Jones are the first two women’s basketball Cougars inducted whose careers are primarily in the NCAA Division II era (2002-03 to present). She is married to former Caldwell men’s basketball standout Tyler Emmons ‘11.

Chatman totaled 1,850 points in her illustrious career, fourth most in school history and first during the NCAA Division II era. The 2001 CACC Rookie of the Year and a four-time all-CACC honoree and two-time all-East Region selection, Chatman averaged 16.5 points per game in 112 career contests. She made 234 three pointers, a school record since surpassed by Tina Lebron ‘20, and ranks fourth in free throw percentage (80.5%) and tied for fifth in free throws made (350). She also served as the program’s head coach from 2017-2021.

Roth is the school’s all-time leader in assists with 3,928 and ranks 10th in digs. She was a four-time All-CACC Volleyball team performer, earning First Team honors in 2009 and 2011 and Second Team in 2008 and 2010. Roth helped the teams to two CACC Tournament championships and NCAA East Regional appearances and was a three-time CACC All-Academic and ADA Academic Award winner. She was a key factor in reviving the Cougars volleyball program after its reinstatement in 2006, as her teams were 89-36 in her four years.

Cimino is the winningest coach in Caldwell women’s basketball history, notching 128 victories in her eight years at the help, including a 90-53 mark (69-26 in league play) over her last five seasons, leading the Cougars to their first regional and national rankings in the NCAA Division II era. The Cougars had their first 20-win season as an NCAA program with a 21-6 mark in 2010-11, and won 18 or more games four other times under her tutelage. Now the head coach at Dartmouth College of the Ivy League, Cimino also recently made a gift to Caldwell University Athletics which will allow a full refurbishment of the basketball locker room.

The Caldwell University Athletics Hall of Fame was established in 2010 to honor student-athletes, coaches and contributors who have played significant roles in the success of the intercollegiate athletic programs at Caldwell University. With this year’s class, there are now 51 members in the Hall of Fame. The Caldwell Athletics Hall of Fame room is located on the first floor of the George R. Newman Center. The September 22 ceremony is the main fundraising event for Cougar Pride, the official booster club of Caldwell University Athletics.

About Caldwell University

Ranked consistently in the Top 100 Universities in the North by U.S. News & World Report, Caldwell University has been recognized as a leader in providing a transformative, outcomes-driven education to a diverse student body that is balanced between commuter and resident students. Located on a 70-acre residential campus in the heart of Caldwell, NJ, the University offers modern programs and advanced campus technology that demonstrate its continued dedication to remaining competitive in a modern, global economy.

About Caldwell University Athletics

Caldwell Athletics (@CaldwellCougars) sponsors 17 sports at the NCAA Division II level, including: baseball, women’s and men’s basketball, bowling, women’s and men’s cross country, women’s flag football, women’s and men’s lacrosse, women’s and men’s soccer, softball, women’s and men’s track and field, and volleyball; plus acrobatics & tumbling and sprint football. The Department is committed to providing a quality academic and athletic experience in order to meet the diverse needs of its student-athletes.