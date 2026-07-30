PrintXpand Connect Expands Reach to Hundreds of PromoStandards-Compliant Suppliers

AHMEDABAD, INDIA, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — PrintXpand today expanded PrintXpand Connect, its supplier supply chain network, giving print businesses and promotional distributors single-API access to more than 500 PromoStandards-compliant suppliers.

The expansion widens PrintXpand Connect from a set of named, integration-tested partners to the full PromoStandards-compliant supplier network. As an official authorized PromoStandards partner, PrintXpand can now connect any supplier that follows the specification without custom development. Print shops, print brokers, and promotional product distributors gain unified access to product data, inventory, pricing, and ordering across hundreds of apparel, promotional, and print suppliers through one connection. That single connection replaces the per-supplier integrations that have long slowed catalog expansion across the trade. The move reframes supplier onboarding, once a project measured in weeks of development, as a routine and repeatable step.

How PrintXpand Connect Works

PrintXpand Connect works as supplier-agnostic middleware. It ingests supplier data in whatever form a supplier provides, whether a portal, an XML feed, an XLSX file, or a direct API, and normalizes every source into one consistent schema. Print businesses receive clean, uniform catalog data regardless of how each supplier shares it, and the supplier is not asked to change its process. The approach replaces manual catalog building, stock guesswork, and email-based purchase ordering with a single, maintained connection.

Thirteen integration-tested partners already run on the network, including:

SanMar

S&S Activewear

Ralawise

Falk & Ross

4over

Those partners span American and European apparel houses, UK trade-only distributors, and wholesale printers, and each was validated against live catalog and ordering flows before release. For suppliers that follow the PromoStandards specification, onboarding takes about 24 hours and requires only the supplier’s PromoStandards endpoint URLs and credentials. No per-supplier data mapping falls to the print business.

“Most connectors only reach suppliers that already sit on a common standard, which leaves distributors stitching together the rest by hand,” said [SPOKESPERSON NAME], [Product Head], PrintXpand. “By normalizing any supplier format into one schema and building on the PromoStandards network, PrintXpand Connect lets a print business add hundreds of suppliers without writing a line of integration code.”

Benefits for Distributors

For distributors, the practical gain is time and accuracy across the order lifecycle. Once a supplier is connected, PrintXpand Connect keeps stock and pricing current through scheduled inventory sync on a configurable cadence. It also generates purchase orders automatically when customer orders arrive and supports drop-ship fulfillment that removes the need to hold inventory.

Margin-Protected Pricing applies markup rules by supplier, product category, or customer segment and maintains them as supplier costs change.

The PromoStandards specification underpins the network, covering more than ten standardized services for:

Product data

Inventory

Order status

Shipment notifications

Invoices

So one connection handles the full order lifecycle.

The network spans apparel houses such as SanMar and S&S Activewear, European distributors including PF Concept and Falk & Ross, and wholesale printers such as 4over. It connects to Magento, Shopify, Odoo, and REST or GraphQL storefronts.

“Supplier fragmentation is one of the last manual bottlenecks in the print and promotional trade,” said [SPOKESPERSON NAME], [CEO/Founder], PrintXpand. “Opening PrintXpand Connect to the full PromoStandards-compliant network means a growing distributor can scale its catalog to hundreds of suppliers in days, not quarters, and compete on range without adding back-office headcount.”

Availability

PrintXpand Connect is available now to print businesses, promotional distributors, and eCommerce brands on Magento, Shopify, Odoo, and through its REST and GraphQL API. Current customers can activate the expanded supplier network on their existing platform, with PromoStandards-compliant suppliers onboarded on request.

Print businesses can see the supplier network, catalog normalization, and automated ordering in a working environment before committing.

To Book a Personalised Demo or review the full supplier list, visit printxpand.com.

About PrintXpand

PrintXpand is a comprehensive, AI-ready product suite that modernizes and scales print businesses across apparel, promotional, packaging, commercial, and wide format industries. Serving 350+ print businesses across 40+ countries for 18 years, PrintXpand bridges eCommerce, personalization, production, and fulfillment through modular solutions including Web-to-Print, Product Designer, PrintERP, and a Print on Demand marketplace. ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified, rated 4.36/5 from 486+ verified reviews. Learn more at printxpand.com.