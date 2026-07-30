Layer3 IT Business Solutions Publishes Guide to Help Saskatoon Businesses Choose Between IT Contractors and Managed IT Services

New resource explains when project-based IT support, ongoing managed services, or a combination of both makes the most sense for local SMBs

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Layer3 IT Business Solutions, a Saskatoon-based IT company providing managed IT services, IT contracting, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and VoIP support, has published a new guide to help local businesses decide whether they need an IT contractor for a specific project or ongoing managed IT support.

The guide addresses a common question for small and mid-sized businesses: should technology support be handled as a one-time project, an ongoing service, or a combination of both?

For many companies, the answer depends on the situation. IT contractors are typically best suited for defined projects such as office moves, network upgrades, server migrations, cloud transitions, VoIP phone system installations, cybersecurity audits, and temporary staff augmentation. Managed IT services are better suited for businesses that need continuous monitoring, helpdesk support, patching, backup management, cybersecurity oversight, and predictable monthly support costs.

“The goal is not to push every business into the same IT model,” said a spokesperson for Layer3 IT Business Solutions. “Some companies need a contractor for a specific migration, office move, or phone system installation. Others need daily support, monitoring, and security. The right answer depends on the business, the risk, and the workload.”

The guide comes as many small and mid-sized businesses continue to balance rising technology costs, cybersecurity concerns, and the need for reliable support across remote and hybrid work environments. For companies without a full internal IT department, choosing the wrong support model can lead to unnecessary costs, project delays, downtime, or gaps in day-to-day coverage.

Understanding the Two IT Support Models

Many business owners are unclear about the difference between IT contractors and managed IT services. Both provide technical support, but they are designed for different needs.

An IT contractor is usually hired for a specific, time-limited project with a defined scope and end date. Examples include a network upgrade, cloud migration, VoIP phone system setup, office technology move, or cybersecurity assessment. Once the project is complete, the engagement typically ends.

Managed IT services are ongoing. A managed IT provider monitors systems, applies patches, manages backups, responds to helpdesk tickets, supports users, and works to prevent problems before they interrupt the business. Instead of paying only when something breaks, companies pay a predictable monthly fee for ongoing support.

“The confusion is understandable,” said the Layer3 spokesperson. “Both are IT services, but they solve different problems. If you have a specific project with a clear start and finish, an IT contractor may be the right choice. If you need consistent day-to-day support and do not want to hire a full-time IT employee, managed IT services are often a better fit. Many businesses use both: managed IT for daily operations and contractors for larger projects.”

When IT Contractors Make Sense

IT contracting is often the right option for businesses facing specific, well-defined projects. Common examples include:

Office moves or expansions: Setting up technology in a new location may involve network cabling, switch configuration, workstation setup, wireless access, phone systems, and security. This type of work has a clear project scope and endpoint.

Server or cloud migrations: Moving from on-premise servers to Microsoft 365 or Azure requires planning, data transfer, testing, user communication, and cutover support. A contractor with migration experience can manage the project from start to finish.

VoIP phone system installation: Replacing a traditional phone system with VoIP involves configuration, number porting, handset setup, call flow planning, and staff training. Layer3 provides VoIP solutions for businesses in Saskatoon and surrounding areas.

Cybersecurity audits: Before making security improvements, many businesses need to understand their current risk level. A cybersecurity assessment is often handled as a project-based engagement with recommendations for next steps.

Short-term staff augmentation: When an internal IT employee is overwhelmed, unavailable, or on leave, a contractor can provide temporary support without requiring a long-term hire.

When Managed IT Services Make More Sense

For many small and mid-sized businesses with 5 to 100 employees, managed IT services https://layerthree.ca/managed-it-services/ can provide better long-term value than reactive break-fix support. Managed IT is often a better fit when:

employees are spending too much time dealing with technology problems;

leadership wants predictable monthly IT costs;

the business needs monitoring to reduce downtime;

cybersecurity is a growing concern;

remote or hybrid workers need reliable support;

backups, updates, and security tasks are not being handled consistently.

Layer3’s managed IT services include monitoring, proactive maintenance, helpdesk support, backup and disaster recovery, cybersecurity management, and ongoing support for day-to-day technology needs.

The company also provides specialized support for professional environments with industry-specific software needs, including Dentrix support for dental offices and Accuro support for medical clinics.

Why Local IT Support Matters in Saskatoon

While many IT issues can be handled remotely, some problems still require an on-site technician. Hardware failures, network equipment replacement, cabling issues, workstation setup, office moves, and urgent connectivity problems often need local support that can respond quickly.

Layer3 IT Business Solutions is based in Saskatoon and works with local SMBs, professional offices, dental practices, medical clinics, and other organizations that need both remote helpdesk support and hands-on service when required.

“For many businesses, the best IT support model is a mix of remote efficiency and local accountability,” said the Layer3 spokesperson. “Remote tools are excellent for everyday support, but when equipment fails, a network needs to be installed, or a clinic needs hands-on setup, having a Saskatoon-based team matters.”

The guide also explains that businesses do not always have to choose one model over the other. In many cases, managed IT services provide the day-to-day foundation, while IT contractors are brought in for larger projects such as migrations, infrastructure upgrades, cybersecurity assessments, or office moves.

Choosing the right support model can help businesses reduce downtime, avoid unnecessary spending, improve security, and give employees more time to focus on their work instead of technology problems.

About Layer3 IT Business Solutions

Layer3 IT Business Solutions Inc. is a Saskatoon-based IT company. The company provides managed IT services, IT contracting, network implementation, cloud solutions, VoIP phone systems, cybersecurity support, backup and disaster recovery, and specialized software support for small and mid-sized businesses.

Layer3 IT also supports industry-specific technology environments, including dental offices using Dentrix and medical clinics using Accuro. The company offers 24/7 helpdesk support and monitoring, with managed IT services typically ranging from $100 to $250 per user per month and IT contractor rates typically ranging from $100 to $175 per hour.

For more information or to request a free consultation, contact Layer3 IT Business Solutions at (306) 808-0202, email helpdesk@layerthree.ca, or visit layerthree.ca.

Media Contact

Company: Layer3 IT Business Solutions Inc.

Phone: (306) 808-0202

Email: helpdesk@layerthree.ca

Web: https://layerthree.ca/