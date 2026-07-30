IntervuToday Launches Nationwide to Help Employers Hire Faster with AI-Powered Real-Time Recruiting

Innovative platform enables employers to instantly connect with job seekers who are available now—without posting jobs or waiting for applications.

ATLANTA, GA, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — IntervuToday today announced the nationwide launch of its AI-powered hiring platform, introducing a faster way for employers to connect with job seekers who are ready to work.

Rather than relying on traditional job postings and lengthy application processes, employers can discover available candidates, review AI-powered screening insights, and connect directly through IntervuToday’s real-time hiring platform.

“Businesses need qualified workers now—not weeks from now,” said Chrissy Steed, MBA, Founder and CEO of IntervuToday. “Our mission is to simplify hiring by helping employers connect with people who are ready to interview and get back to work.”

Founder Quote

“For too long, hiring has been slow, frustrating, and outdated for both employers and job seekers. We created IntervuToday to change that. Our mission is simple: help employers hire faster, help people get back to work sooner, and use AI to make connecting great talent with great opportunities easier than ever before. This is more than a hiring platform, it’s a movement to help get America back to work.”

Chrissy Steed, MBA

Founder & CEO, IntervuToday

A Faster Way to Hire

IntervuToday helps employers streamline hiring with:

– Live access to available job seekers

– AI-powered candidate screening

– Direct employer-to-candidate connections

– Faster interviews and hiring decisions

The platform is designed for businesses hiring in industries such as security, warehousing, manufacturing, hospitality, retail, healthcare support, logistics, and customer service.

Supporting America’s Workforce

Timeline of Key Milestones

• July 2026: IntervuToday officially launches its AI-powered hiring platform nationwide, expanding access for employers and job seekers across the United States.

• Nationwide Employer Access: Businesses can begin using the platform to discover available job seekers, review AI-powered screening insights, and connect directly in real time.

• Getting America Back to Work Initiative: IntervuToday launches its national initiative encouraging businesses, organizations, and individuals to support faster hiring and stronger local workforces.

• Partnership Expansion: The company begins building a nationwide network of referral partners, affiliates, and sales professionals to accelerate employer adoption and workforce connections.

• Future Innovation: IntervuToday will continue expanding its AI-powered hiring technology with new features designed to help employers hire faster and improve the job search experience for candidates.

The launch also supports IntervuToday’s Getting America Back to Work initiative, encouraging businesses and individuals nationwide to support faster hiring and stronger local economies.

About IntervuToday

IntervuToday is an AI-powered hiring platform based in Atlanta, Georgia, helping employers connect with available job seekers in real time. By streamlining the hiring process, the company aims to reduce time-to-hire while creating more employment opportunities across the United States.

For more information, visit www.IntervuToday.com.

Media Contact

IntervuToday

Support@IntervuToday.com

www.IntervuToday.com