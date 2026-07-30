Radius Launches ERG Leadership Training to Help Organisations Build Stronger Employee Networks

Essex, UK, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Radius is proud to announce its Erg Leadership Training programme, designed to help organisations strengthen employee networks, resource groups and communities while creating workplaces where everyone feels they belong. Built on 18 years of experience, Radius continues its mission to build better networks together by providing practical development programmes that help organisations unlock the full potential of their Employee Resource Groups (ERGs).

Building Better Networks Together

A Mission Focused on Inclusion

Radius believes employee networks are a powerful force for positive organisational change. By placing employee networks, resource groups and communities at the heart of an organisation, businesses can build a stronger culture of inclusion and belonging from the bottom up.

The new ERG Leadership Training programme equips Network Leads with the knowledge, confidence and practical skills needed to lead successful and sustainable employee networks. Every programme is tailored to meet the needs of each organisation, regardless of where they are in their employee network journey.

ERG Leadership Training That Develops Effective Leaders

Practical Learning for Long-Term Success

The ERG Leadership Training programme focuses on developing capable leaders who can create meaningful impact across their organisations. Participants gain practical skills in strategic planning, governance, communication, stakeholder engagement, programme management and inclusive leadership.

By investing in leadership development, organisations can empower their employee networks to support wider business priorities while strengthening collaboration across teams.

Supporting Organisational Growth

Well-supported employee networks contribute to stronger employee engagement, improved talent acquisition, higher employee retention and a more inclusive workplace culture. They also encourage innovation, develop future leaders and create opportunities for employees to connect through shared experiences and common goals.

Comprehensive Support for Employee Networks

Radius offers a complete range of services designed to help organisations maximise the value of their employee networks.

These services include Network Audits, Playbooks, Maturity Reports, In-House Training, Summits, Workshops, Online Network Development Programmes, Coaching and Global Networking opportunities.

Each service is tailored to the organisation’s objectives, ensuring employee networks continue to grow, evolve and deliver meaningful outcomes over time. Whether an organisation is establishing its first network or strengthening an existing programme, Radius provides practical guidance every step of the way.

Recognising a Commitment to Belonging

As part of its commitment to developing strong employee networks, Radius certifies both Network Leads and organisations that demonstrate dedication to building belonging through effective employee network leadership.

This recognition highlights an organisation’s investment in creating an inclusive culture where employees feel supported, valued and empowered to contribute.

Built on Experience

Radius began as an inclusion network driven by passion, hope and a determination to make a positive difference. That experience shaped the organisation’s approach to supporting employee networks and resource groups around the world.

Today, Radius continues to help organisations transform employee networks into strategic assets through ERG Leadership Training, practical development programmes and tailored support that strengthens leadership capability and organisational culture.

For more information about ERG Leadership Training, please contact Radius in Essex.

Radius supports organisations in building stronger employee networks through tailored Erg Leadership Training, practical programmes and leadership development designed to improve inclusion, belonging and organisational impact.