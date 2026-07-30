Vinkler Law Offices, Ltd. Secures $6 Million Settlement in Cook County Medical Malpractice Case

Chicago, IL, United States, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — On April 14, 2026, Jerome Vinkler, Amber Konow, and Kayla Meloy of Vinkler Law Offices, Ltd. obtained a $6,000,000 confidential settlement in a Cook County medical malpractice case involving a catastrophic surgical injury at a major Chicagoland Hospital that ultimately resulted in the death of a 67-year-old woman. Judge Ed Harmening of ADR greatly assisted in the mediation and settlement.

On May 7, 2021, the Plaintiff underwent a breast reduction surgery. Following the surgery, the Plaintiff developed symptoms including nausea, chest pain, bradycardia, and abnormal electrocardiogram findings suggestive of cardiac distress. A cardiologist ultimately ordered a diagnostic catheterization.

Two interventional cardiologists on call began the catheterization. During the diagnostic portion of the catheterization, the Defendants improperly positioned and manipulated the catheter, causing a dissection to the left main coronary artery. This is a known, but rare, complication of catheter-based interventions. Contrast dye was injected while the catheter tip was improperly situated and without appropriate pressure monitoring, resulting in a dissection that extended from the coronary artery into the ascending aorta.

The Defendants reportedly identified the presence of a dissection during the procedure but failed to recognize that it had been iatrogenically caused. Rather than immediately stabilizing the condition, they aborted the procedure and withdrew the catheter.

Critically, the Defendants failed to take the necessary step of placing a stent at the site of the arterial injury, which would have sealed the entry point of the dissection and prevented further propagation. As a result, the dissection extended significantly, from 3 centimeters to 7 centimeters within the aorta, leading to a far more severe and life-threatening condition.

The Plaintiff subsequently required emergent open-heart surgery to repair the damage. During this intervention, she suffered a catastrophic stroke, resulting in severe and permanent neurological injury.

Following these events, the patient required extensive critical care and was ultimately transitioned to palliative care. She passed away approximately seven months later due to complications related to the stroke that was caused by the dissection.

Multiple articles support the known risk and defensibility of what occurred. This resolution reflects the seriousness of the injuries sustained while recognizing the complexities inherent in medical procedures.

Ms. Konow stated, “This was a tough liability case against likeable Defendants. Still, at VLO we are never afraid to take a tough case to trial if it means we can get closure for our incredible clients. The Defendants’ attorneys and risk manager recognized this and chose not to take the risk.” VLO’s priority has always been accountability and ensuring that similar events are minimized in the future.

The settlement was reached without an admission of liability. Both parties agreed to resolve the matter to avoid prolonged litigation. This case underscores the importance of ongoing evaluation of procedural risks and continued efforts across the medical community to enhance patient safety.

Vinkler Law Offices, Ltd. represents Plaintiffs injured in personal injury matters for catastrophic injury and wrongful death, including medical malpractice, product liability, drug litigation, trucking crash, construction, and nursing home matters.