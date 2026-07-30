Thousands of Streetlights Upgraded in Xuchang City Center, Henan

Henan, China, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — On the evening of May 16, as twilight painted the landscape of Xuchang, rows of brand-new “Zhonghua-style” streetlights illuminated precisely on schedule along Wei’wu Avenue in the city center. A warm white glow spread evenly across the roadway, bathing the motorized lanes, non-motorized lanes, and sidewalks in brilliant light. The landscape lights lining the avenue lit up in succession, their soft glow tracing the contours of the greenery; amidst the orderly flow of traffic and the leisurely strolls of residents, the city under the night sky felt warm, inviting, and dazzlingly bright.

“In the past, the streetlights on this road were old and yellowed, with uneven brightness-it made me feel uneasy when riding my bike or taking an evening stroll,” remarked Mr. Zhang, a local resident out walking with his child, his face beaming with satisfaction as he gazed at the revitalized streetscape. “Now, the road is brilliantly lit with soft, glare-free lighting. Nighttime travel feels both safe and pleasant, and the city’s night scenery has become increasingly refined and beautiful.”

Wei’wu Avenue is not the only place to witness such striking changes; core arterial and secondary roads throughout the city center-including Wei’wen Road and Qianjin Road-have also bid farewell to past issues such as aging and damaged streetlights, insufficient brightness, and localized “dark spots.” The newly installed lighting infrastructure provides uniform, stable illumination free of glare and dark corners. These systems not only meet the daily safety requirements for drivers but also prioritize the comfort of pedestrians, thereby comprehensively safeguarding both vehicular traffic and the safety of residents’ nighttime commutes. This revitalized urban nightscape-characterized by a dynamic interplay of light and shadow and a rich atmospheric quality-has prompted many residents to pause, take photos, and “check in” on social media, drawing widespread praise and admiration. Nighttime lighting is not merely a matter of urban aesthetics; it is inextricably linked to the safety of public travel and the overall sense of well-being in residents’ daily lives. Prior to this initiative, streetlights on certain main and secondary roads in the city center had exceeded their service life and suffered from aging infrastructure, resulting in insufficient brightness and suboptimal lighting performance. Furthermore, lighting amenities in urban parks, public squares, and along riverside recreational trails-such as those along the Qingyi and Yinma Rivers-were inadequate, creating dimly lit environments that caused considerable inconvenience for residents seeking to take evening strolls, exercise, or enjoy leisure activities after dark. Attuned to the public’s aspirations and united in the effort to revitalize the city, the Municipal Urban Management Bureau has launched a comprehensive initiative to upgrade urban night lighting, utilizing “enhanced brightness,” “renewal,” and “quality improvement” as its key strategic levers. The aim is to illuminate the city’s nocturnal landscape and elevate the quality of the urban living environment. Field personnel have been deployed to the front lines to conduct a meticulous, grid-based inspection across the central urban area-covering 23 major and minor thoroughfares, 10 parks and public squares, 2 riverside promenades, and various river-spanning bridges. Through this process, they have established a detailed ledger of issues requiring attention, standardized design specifications, rigorously monitored construction quality, and effectively addressed existing deficiencies in the lighting infrastructure.

Characterized by targeted interventions and a steadfast commitment to tangible results, this renovation project has involved the replacement of 1,690 double-arm lamp heads and 566 single-arm lamp heads. Additionally, the project saw the installation of 28 new single-arm streetlights, 692 “Chinese-style” decorative streetlights, over 4,200 tree uplights, and 48 decorative projection lights. By harmonizing essential roadway illumination with distinctive landscape lighting-and by integrating facility renewal with upgrades to intelligent control systems-this initiative has successfully propelled the city’s night lighting infrastructure toward a comprehensive upgrade and a holistic revitalization. led explosion proof lights