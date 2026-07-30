Rocky Mountain Barrel Company Sets New Standard for Reclaimed Barrel Design with Major Showroom Expansion

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Rocky Mountain Barrel Company (RMBC), one of the nation’s leading suppliers of authentic reclaimed barrels, has announced a major expansion of its Wheat Ridge, Colorado showroom, unveiling a dramatically larger collection of used whiskey barrels, used bourbon barrels, and used rum barrels. The expansion is expected to position RMBC at the forefront of the booming reclaimed décor and sustainable craftsmanship movement.

As rustic interiors, eco-conscious design, and handcrafted furniture continue to dominate consumer trends, reclaimed barrels have become highly sought-after for their authenticity, durability, and timeless character. RMBC’s expanded showroom now offers customers a wider variety of premium barrels sourced from respected distilleries, each carrying its own unique story through distinctive wood grain, markings, and patina.

“This expansion is about more than increasing inventory—it’s about creating a destination for creativity and craftsmanship,” said a representative of Rocky Mountain Barrel Company. “Our customers are transforming used bourbon barrels into brewery installations, used whiskey barrels into stunning furniture, and used rum barrels into specialty aging projects. We’re proud to provide the authentic materials that make those visions possible.”

A Destination for Designers, Brewers, and Creators

The newly expanded showroom is tailored to meet the needs of a diverse customer base, including:

Interior designers seeking statement pieces for rustic and industrial spaces

Breweries and distilleries creating immersive hospitality experiences

Homeowners building backyard bars, patios, and entertainment areas

DIY enthusiasts crafting one-of-a-kind furniture and décor

By offering an unmatched selection of used whiskey barrels, used bourbon barrels, and used rum barrels, RMBC is making it easier than ever for customers across the United States to find the perfect barrel for their project.

Preserving Heritage Through Sustainable Craftsmanship

Each reclaimed barrel represents a piece of distilling history, preserving the artistry of traditional cooperage while promoting environmentally responsible reuse. RMBC’s expansion underscores its commitment to sustainability, quality, and helping customers create meaningful, lasting projects.

About Rocky Mountain Barrel Company

Rocky Mountain Barrel Company is a premier supplier of authentic reclaimed barrels, specializing in used whiskey barrels, used bourbon barrels, and used rum barrels. Serving customers nationwide, RMBC provides high-quality barrels for décor, furniture, hospitality, and aging projects.

Contact Information

RMBC Showroom

11467 W I-70 Frontage Rd North

Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Phone: 720.484.6685

Email: orders@rmbc.us