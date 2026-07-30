ANC Group Limited Expands Global Private Label Beverage Manufacturing & Export Services

ISTANBUL, Turkey, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — ANC Group Limited, a premier global beverage manufacturer and private label supplier based in Istanbul, Turkey, today announced a strategic expansion of its global production, custom OEM/ODM packaging, and wholesale export capabilities to meet increasing demand across global markets.

With growing international demand for proprietary drink formulations and store-brand beverage lines, ANC Group Limited offers end-to-end beverage solutions for trade importers, supermarket procurement teams, retail chains, wholesalers, and HoReCa distributors operating in more than 100 countries.

ANC Group Limited operates state-of-the-art bottling and canning facilities capable of producing a wide range of non-alcoholic beverages. The company’s core manufacturing capabilities include carbonated soft drinks, energy and sports drinks, fruit juices, iced teas, functional beverages, and bottled mineral water.

Through its flexible Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) frameworks, ANC Group Limited supports trade partners at every stage of product creation—from custom flavor formulation, ingredient sourcing, and label design to export documentation and worldwide logistics.

“Our mission is to provide global trade buyers with a reliable, high-capacity manufacturing partner capable of delivering premium beverages under their own brand names,” said Adam Smith, PR & Communications Manager at ANC Group Limited. “By combining Turkey’s strategic trade location with modern bottling infrastructure, we offer competitive lead times, flexible order volumes, and strict international quality compliance.”

ANC Group Limited continues to welcome inquiries from international distributors, importers, and brand owners seeking to launch or scale private label beverage brands.

About ANC Group Limited:

ANC Group Limited is a leading beverage manufacturer, private label contractor, and exporter headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Serving clients across 100+ countries, ANC Group Limited specializes in private label drink production, OEM/ODM development, and wholesale beverage supply for global markets.

Official Links:

– Official Website: https://ancgroupltd.com/

– Private Label Beverages: https://ancgroupltd.com/private-label/private-label-beverages

– OEM Beverage Manufacturing: https://ancgroupltd.com/private-label/oem-beverage-manufacturing

Media Contact:

ANC Group Limited

Adam Smith (PR & Communications Manager)

Email: adamsmith@ancgroupltd.com

Phone: +90 531 425 84 73

Address: Koza Mah. 1638 Sok. Açelya Sitesi B Blok No:5J K:8 D:41, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey