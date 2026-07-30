Fuwei Smart Highlights the Growing Role of AI Train Number Recognition in Railway Digital Transformation

Shenzhen, China, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — As the railway industry continues to embrace digital transformation, intelligent identification technologies are playing an increasingly important role in improving operational efficiency and data management. Fuwei Smart has announced continued advancements in its AI-powered Train Number Recognition technology, designed to support the modernization of railway transportation.

Train number identification is a key process in railway scheduling, vehicle tracking, and freight management. Traditional recording methods often rely on manual input or handheld scanning devices, which can become less efficient as transportation volumes increase.

Fuwei Smart’s Train Number Recognition Solution combines high-definition imaging, optical character recognition (OCR), and artificial intelligence to automate train number identification. The system is designed to collect recognition data in real time, synchronize information with management platforms, and generate structured digital records that support vehicle tracking, maintenance planning, and operational analysis.

The latest technology enhancements also improve system performance in challenging railway environments, including nighttime operations and adverse weather conditions, helping provide more consistent recognition results across different scenarios.

Industry observers note that AI-based recognition systems are becoming an important component of smart railway infrastructure. By replacing manual recording with automated data collection, railway operators can improve information accuracy, strengthen operational visibility, and support more efficient decision-making.

Fuwei Smart stated that it will continue investing in AI visual recognition technologies for railway transportation, logistics, and intelligent infrastructure, supporting customers as the industry moves toward more connected and data-driven operations.

About Fuwei Smart

Fuwei Smart is an AI visual recognition technology company specializing in intelligent solutions for railway transportation, smart ports, logistics parks, customs, and industrial automation. Through computer vision, OCR, and AI technologies, the company develops solutions that help improve operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation.