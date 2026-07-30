Affinity Dental Queen Creek Launches In-House Savings Plan for Patients Without Dental Insurance

Queen Creek, AZ, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Affinity Dental Queen Creek has launched a new In-House Dental Savings Plan designed to help individuals and families without dental insurance gain access to preventive and restorative dental care through discounted membership pricing.

The program offers an alternative to traditional dental insurance by providing discounted dental services through a single annual membership fee. According to the practice, the plan eliminates many of the common limitations associated with insurance, including monthly premiums, office visit co-pays, annual maximums, waiting periods, and long-term contracts.

Patients enrolled in the program may receive discounts of up to 50% on eligible dental services. The plan also allows individuals to enroll only the family members they choose, without requiring a minimum number of participants.

“Many people delay dental care because they either don’t have insurance or find their coverage doesn’t meet their needs,” said Dr. Kelly B. Wettstein, dentist at Affinity Dental Queen Creek. “Our goal is to provide a simple payment option that helps patients stay consistent with preventive care and receive treatment without the complexity often associated with traditional insurance.”

The practice says the program is intended to encourage regular preventive care while making restorative treatment more accessible for uninsured patients. By removing administrative hurdles such as claims processing and waiting periods, the savings plan allows patients to receive care when they need it while paying discounted rates at the time of service.

As a Queen Creek dentist, Affinity Dental Queen Creek provides general, preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dental services for patients of all ages. The practice says its new savings plan reflects its continued commitment to making routine dental care more accessible for individuals and families throughout Queen Creek and the surrounding East Valley communities.

According to Affinity Dental Queen Creek, members pay one annual enrollment fee and then receive discounted pricing on covered dental treatments throughout their membership period. Unlike traditional dental insurance, the plan does not require claims to be filed, making it a straightforward option for patients seeking reduced out-of-pocket dental expenses.

Patients interested in learning more about the In-House Dental Savings Plan, including enrollment eligibility and membership pricing, are encouraged to contact the practice directly.

About Affinity Dental Queen Creek

Affinity Dental Queen Creek is a full-service dental practice located at 21321 E. Ocotillo Rd., Suite 130, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. Led by Dr. Kelly B. Wettstein, the practice provides general, preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry with a patient-centered approach for individuals and families throughout Queen Creek and the surrounding areas.

Media Contact

Affinity Dental Queen Creek

21321 E. Ocotillo Rd., Suite 130

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Website: https://affinitydentalaz.com