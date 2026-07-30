Top Nutritionist in Bengaluru: Leading Experts Delivering Personalized Nutrition and Wellness Solutions 

Bengaluru, India, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — As lifestyle disorders, obesity, diabetes, hormonal imbalances, and digestive health concerns continue to increase, the need for qualified nutrition professionals has never been greater. Bengaluru is home to several experienced clinical nutritionists, with many recognized among the best nutritionists in Bangalore, who provide evidence-based dietary guidance tailored to individual health needs. These experts work with clients across a wide range of concerns, including weight management, metabolic health, sports nutrition, fertility, and disease-specific nutrition support.

Bengaluru’s Leading Nutrition Experts

Suhasini Vishwanathan

Qualification: MSc Clinical Nutrition, Certified Sports Nutritionist

Experience: 13 years

Area of Expertise: Nutritional oncology, lifestyle disorders, and metabolic diseases.

Suhasini Vishwanathan is an experienced clinical nutritionist specializing in nutrition for cancer care, metabolic disorders, and lifestyle-related health conditions. Her patient-centric approach combines clinical expertise with personalized nutrition strategies to support better health outcomes.

Anupama Menon

Qualification: B.Sc. in Home Science (Food & Nutrition); Clinical Nutritionist

Experience: 30 years of overall experience (including 25 years as a Clinical Nutritionist and Dietitian/Nutritionist)

Area of Expertise: Weight management, Weight loss, PCOD/PCOS and hormonal health, gut health and metabolic disorders, corporate wellness programs.

Anupama Menon is a Clinical Nutritionist with extensive experience in personalized dietary planning. Recognized by many as one of the best nutritionists in Bangalore, her work focuses on creating customized meal plans based on an individual’s medical history, lifestyle, food preferences, metabolism, and health goals.

Her approach emphasizes practical and sustainable nutrition strategies for managing concerns such as obesity, PCOS, thyroid disorders, diabetes, digestive issues, and metabolic imbalances. Through her wellness platform, Right Living, she provides nutrition guidance aimed at supporting long-term lifestyle improvements.

Explore – https://anupamamenon.com/

Dhanashree Rabha

Qualification: MSc Food Service Management & Dietetics, Certified Diabetes Educator

Experience: 10 years

Area of Expertise: Sports nutrition, lifestyle disorders, and metabolic diseases.

Dhanashree Rabha specializes in diabetes management, sports nutrition, and metabolic health. She works with individuals seeking practical dietary solutions that support preventive healthcare and long-term disease management.

Lygia Correia

Qualification: MSc Food Service Management & Dietetics, Gold Medalist

Experience: 9.8 years

Area of Expertise: Sports nutrition, fertility & maternal health, and medical nutrition therapy.

Lygia Correia provides nutritional guidance for fertility, pregnancy, maternal health, and sports performance. Her personalized nutrition plans are designed to support both preventive care and therapeutic nutrition.

Shaman Hegde

Qualification: MSc Food Science & Nutrition, Certified Oncology & Pediatric Nutritionist

Experience: 8 years

Area of Expertise: Cancer nutrition, pediatric health, lifestyle disorders (PCOS, diabetes).

Shaman Hegde focuses on pediatric nutrition, oncology nutrition, and lifestyle-related disorders. His clinical approach helps patients receive targeted nutrition support throughout different stages of treatment and recovery.

Personalized Nutrition Is Transforming Healthcare

Nutrition today is no longer limited to generic diet plans. Leading nutritionists in Bengaluru emphasize individualized care, taking into account medical history, lifestyle, stress levels, physical activity, food preferences, and metabolic health before creating nutrition strategies.

Across the city, professionals such as Suhasini Vishwanathan, Anupama Menon, Dhanashree Rabha, Lygia Correia, and Shaman Hegde contribute to this growing focus on personalized nutrition and wellness support.

Expert Insight

“Good nutrition is about balance, consistency, and understanding individual needs. Personalized nutrition helps people build habits that are practical and sustainable,” says a Bengaluru-based clinical nutritionist.