New York, USA, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Frontline Publishing today clarified its independent business identity and confirmed that it has no affiliation with Frontline Writers or Front Line Book Publishing Inc.

The announcement follows the company’s continuing effort to ensure that authors and publishing clients can clearly distinguish Frontline Publishing from other businesses with similar names.

According to the company, Frontline Publishing operates independently and maintains separate ownership, management, publishing services, client agreements, communication systems, and business policies. Frontline Writers and Front Line Book Publishing Inc. are not divisions, subsidiaries, partners, representatives, or authorized agents of Frontline Publishing.

The company explained that name similarities within the publishing industry can sometimes create uncertainty for authors searching for professional assistance. This public clarification is intended to reduce that uncertainty and direct clients toward the correct business channels.

“Transparency begins with making sure authors know who they are working with,” said a Frontline Publishing representative. “We want every prospective client to understand that our company, team, services, and agreements are independent from businesses with similar names.”

Anyone seeking the Frontline Publishing official company is encouraged to verify the website, email address, phone number, service agreement, and payment recipient before proceeding with a project. Frontline Publishing recommends that authors avoid relying solely on a business name when determining whether a message or offer has come from the company.

The company also advises authors to request written confirmation of the services included in any publishing package. Professional publishing arrangements should clearly explain the scope of work, production process, expected timelines, ownership provisions, distribution details, revision terms, and payment requirements.

As a professional book publishing company, Frontline Publishing says it values direct communication and clearly defined responsibilities. The company works to help authors understand the publishing process and the services connected to their individual projects.

Frontline Publishing further states that no unrelated business has permission to:

Represent itself as a department or division of Frontline Publishing

Offer services or collect payments on behalf of Frontline Publishing

Use the company’s name to enter into publishing agreements

Make guarantees, promises, or statements on behalf of the company

Present unrelated projects as work completed by Frontline Publishing

The company is not responsible for agreements, services, communications, transactions, or representations made by Frontline Writers, Front Line Book Publishing Inc., or another independent organization.

Frontline Publishing emphasized that this statement is limited to clarifying its own identity. It does not provide an assessment of the quality, legitimacy, or business practices of the other named companies.

By issuing this announcement, Frontline Publishing hopes to provide authors with a reliable point of reference when evaluating publishing opportunities. The company believes that identity verification is an important first step in establishing trust between an author and a publishing service provider.

Frontline Publishing will continue strengthening its independent brand presence while promoting transparency, professionalism, and informed decision-making throughout the publishing process.

About Frontline Publishing

Frontline Publishing is an independent publishing services provider dedicated to supporting authors through organized and transparent publishing solutions. As a professional book publishing company, it aims to provide clear project communication and dependable guidance from manuscript preparation through publication.

Official company information should be obtained directly through Frontline Publishing’s verified website and communication channels.