AAEON Prioritizes Durability with the Release of New COM Express Type 6 Modules

A range of interfaces are provided for routing to custom carrier boards, including a total of ten USB (USB 2.0 x 8, USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2) and 2.5GbE. Options useful for industrial setups also feature, with 2-Wire UART, a GPIO 8-bit, SMBus, and I2C available. For expansion, each are equipped with flexible PCIe 3.0 lane configurations of PCIe x2 + PCIe x2 + two PCIe x1, alongside optional SATA co-lay functionality.

For digital signage and industrial HMI applications, the modules possess a well-rounded selection of display options. For the former, the modules present with dual display port interfaces (3840 x 2160 @60 Hz), while the latter is catered to through 18/24-bit single or dual-channel LVDS (1920 x 1080), co-layed with eDP (3840 x 2160).

For proof-of-concept and software validation purposes, AAEON lists the ECB-920A-A11 COM Express evaluation carrier board for the modules. For more specific needs, AAEON also has the Q Service Plus program, which offers schematic review, design consulting, and customized carrier board development tailored to project needs.

For detailed specifications and more information about the COM-TWLC6 Rev.B, COM-ASLC6 Rev.B, and COM-ADNC6 Rev.B, please visit their respective product pages on the AAEON website or contact an AAEON representative via AAEON’s dedicated contact form.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.