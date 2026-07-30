Landscape Lighting Replacement Completed at Shunbei Park, Ningbo, Zhejiang

Ningbo, China, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, Shunbei Park in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, underwent a “transformation of light and shadow.” The park’s original 40 sets of aging triangular pillar lights have all been replaced with brand-new, artistically patterned landscape lights.

According to a representative from the Municipal Urban Lighting and Streetlight Company-an affiliate of the Shunjian Group-the old pillar lights had reached the end of their service life. Their illumination levels had deteriorated, and their exteriors and materials had aged, creating a safety hazard due to the risk of falling components. Consequently, they were no longer capable of meeting the safety lighting requirements for citizens walking through or visiting the park at night.

The newly installed 40 sets of landscape lights are strategically distributed along the access roads at the park’s northern and southern entrances, as well as around the central pond area. The light pillars are constructed from stainless steel and feature decorative carved patterns along their shafts; four of these pillars are further distinguished by the exclusive inscription “Shunbei Park.” By day, the pillars serve as aesthetic landscape features in their own right; by night, once illuminated, they not only enhance the park’s functional lighting but also enrich its artistic ambiance. led explosion proof lights