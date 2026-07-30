Film & Foil Solutions Launches Bespoke Wicketed Bags and Stand Up Pouches for Modern Packaging Solutions

Haydock, UK, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Film & Foil Solutions is pleased to introduce its bespoke Wicketed Bags and Stand Up Pouches, designed to help businesses improve packaging efficiency, product presentation, and sustainability. Manufactured to individual specifications, these flexible packaging solutions deliver reliable performance while supporting a wide range of applications.

Bespoke Wicketed Bags for High-Speed Packing Operations

At Film & Foil Solutions, we specialise in bespoke Wicketed Bags, custom-made to suit exact requirements. The bags are securely stacked on a wicket wire or plastic clips for quick and easy dispensing. This design makes them ideal for high-speed packing operations and helps improve productivity throughout the packaging process.

Every project begins with understanding the application. Our specialist team manufactures Wicketed Bags that integrate with existing production lines while delivering consistent quality and dependable performance.

Extensive Customisation Options

Film & Foil Solutions offers a comprehensive range of customisation options to meet specific packaging needs. Customers can choose from plain, printed, or customer-specific coloured Wicketed Bags to complement their branding and operational requirements.

Additional features include easy tear-off facilities for smooth detachment from the lip, punched air holes for efficient filling, specially designed bottom gussets for increased capacity, and custom venting options where required. Tailored features can also be incorporated to optimise usability for individual applications.

Custom Stand Up Pouches Designed to Make Products Stand Out

Film & Foil Solutions also manufactures bespoke Stand Up Pouches tailored to precise specifications. The stand-up format delivers an attractive appearance while helping products stand out on retail shelves.

These lightweight pouches provide an efficient packaging solution without compromising functionality. Resealable closures add convenience, while flexible production allows both small and large order quantities.

Wide Range of Packaging Options

Our Stand Up Pouches are available as plain or printed designs using advanced printing techniques. Custom logos, unique artwork, and lacquer finishes can be incorporated to create packaging that reflects your brand identity.

High-Performance Materials for Reliable Packaging

Film & Foil Solutions manufactures Stand Up Pouches using a wide selection of materials, including high-barrier options that help support longer shelf life. Single polymer structures, mono materials, and laminate materials are available to suit different packaging requirements.

Specialist materials can also provide heat, oven, and microwave compatibility where appropriate. Pouches are manufactured in sizes up to 350mm wide and 400mm high, offering flexibility for a variety of product formats.

Sustainability Remains a Priority

Sustainability plays an important role throughout our manufacturing process. Film & Foil Solutions uses responsibly sourced materials and offers single polymer structures that support recycling initiatives. The lightweight design of our Stand Up Pouches also helps reduce storage requirements and provides a lower carbon footprint than many rigid packaging alternatives.

Suitable for a Wide Range of Products

Our Stand Up Pouches provide a versatile packaging solution for many products, including nuts, tea, coffee, biscuits, sweets, wet food, dry food, yoghurts, pet food, protein powders, and many more applications.

Whether you require bespoke Wicketed Bags or premium Stand Up Pouches, Film & Foil Solutions offers flexible manufacturing, short lead times, and packaging tailored to your exact requirements.

To discuss your next packaging project or learn more about our bespoke packaging solutions, contact Film & Foil Solutions, Haydock, on 01942727151.

To learn more about Film & Foil Solutions’ bespoke packaging solutions, explore our range of Wicketed Bags and Stand Up Pouches, or contact our specialist team on 01942727151 to discuss your next packaging project.