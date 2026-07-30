All Colorado Surfaces Brings 25 Years of Flooring Expertise to Denver Homeowners and Businesses

DENVER, CO, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — All Colorado Surfaces LLC, a locally owned and licensed flooring company, continues to serve homeowners and businesses throughout the Denver Metro area with a full range of residential and commercial flooring solutions. With more than 25 years of combined experience, the company has built a reputation for durable craftsmanship, responsive service, and flooring systems designed to stand up to Colorado’s demanding climate and heavy-use environments.

From garages and basements to warehouses, retail spaces, and athletic facilities, All Colorado Surfaces positions itself as a one-stop resource for property owners who want quality flooring without having to coordinate multiple contractors. The company’s core service lines include epoxy flooring, concrete overlays, stained concrete, power washing, window cleaning, and specialty sports and recreation flooring such as hardwood gym floors, rubber flooring, and court resurfacing for tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts.

A Trusted Epoxy Flooring Contractor in Denver

Among its most in-demand offerings, All Colorado Surfaces has earned recognition as a dependable epoxy flooring contractor in Denver, serving both residential garages and large-scale commercial facilities. Epoxy flooring remains one of the most requested upgrades among local property owners because it delivers a combination of durability, chemical resistance, and visual appeal that few other flooring systems can match.

For homeowners, epoxy coatings transform ordinary garage floors into surfaces that resist oil stains, hot tire marks, and everyday wear, while giving the space a clean, finished look. For business owners, the stakes are higher: floors in warehouses, manufacturing facilities, auto shops, and retail environments face constant foot traffic, equipment movement, and exposure to chemicals or moisture. This is where the company’s commercial epoxy flooring services come into play.

Commercial epoxy flooring installed by All Colorado Surfaces is engineered to withstand the rigors of industrial and business environments. The coatings are formulated to resist abrasion, impact, and chemical spills, all while remaining easy to clean and maintain over the long term. Business owners across the Denver Metro, including in Southeast Aurora and Centennial, have turned to the company to reduce long-term maintenance costs, improve workplace safety with slip-resistant finishes, and enhance the overall appearance of their facilities. Because commercial spaces often can’t afford extended downtime, the team works to plan and execute installations efficiently, helping business operations get back up and running as quickly as possible.

Concrete Overlays Offer a Versatile, Cost-Effective Alternative

In addition to epoxy systems, All Colorado Surfaces has become known for its concrete overlays, a solution that allows property owners to refresh and reinforce existing concrete surfaces without the cost and disruption of a full tear-out and replacement. Concrete overlays are applied directly over structurally sound concrete, giving homeowners and businesses an opportunity to correct surface imperfections, update the look of a space, and extend the lifespan of their existing slab.

This approach has proven especially popular among clients looking to update patios, driveways, pool decks, warehouse floors, and commercial walkways. Overlays can be customized with a variety of textures, colors, and finishes, making them a flexible option for property owners who want the durability of concrete combined with a more polished, decorative appearance. For commercial clients, concrete overlays offer a practical way to restore aging floors in high-traffic areas without shutting down operations for the extended timelines that full concrete replacement would require.

Serving the Full Denver Metro Area

All Colorado Surfaces proudly serves the entire Denver Metro region, with particular focus on Southeast Aurora and Centennial. The company’s local roots and licensed status give clients added confidence when choosing a contractor for projects that range from a single-room upgrade to a full commercial facility renovation. As a locally owned business, All Colorado Surfaces emphasizes personal accountability and long-term relationships with the communities it serves, rather than treating projects as one-off transactions.

The company backs its work with a satisfaction guarantee, a detail that reflects its broader emphasis on transparency and trust throughout the estimating, installation, and follow-up process. Prospective clients can request a free estimate by phone or through the company’s website, and the team is available six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., to accommodate scheduling needs for both residential and commercial customers.

A Full-Service Approach to Flooring

Beyond epoxy flooring and concrete overlays, All Colorado Surfaces offers stained concrete finishes, power washing, and window cleaning for both residential and commercial properties, along with specialty installations for sports and recreation facilities. The company’s portfolio includes hardwood and rubber gym flooring, as well as resurfacing services for tennis courts, pickleball courts, and basketball courts — reflecting the breadth of expertise the team has developed across two and a half decades in the industry.

This range of services allows the company to support clients through multiple phases of a property’s life cycle, whether that means installing a new commercial epoxy floor in a growing business, resurfacing a worn concrete driveway with a durable overlay, or maintaining recreational facilities that see heavy year-round use. By consolidating these services under one company, All Colorado Surfaces aims to simplify the contractor selection process for clients who might otherwise need to manage several specialized vendors.

About All Colorado Surfaces LLC

All Colorado Surfaces LLC is a locally owned, licensed flooring company based in the Denver Metro area, with a focus on Southeast Aurora and Centennial. With more than 25 years of experience, the company provides residential and commercial flooring solutions including epoxy flooring, concrete overlays, stained concrete, power washing, window cleaning, and sports and recreation flooring. All Colorado Surfaces offers free estimates and a satisfaction guarantee on its work.

For more information or to schedule a free estimate, contact All Colorado Surfaces at (303) 803-7960 or info@allcoloradosurfaces.com, or visit allcoloradosurfaces.com.

Media Contact:

All Colorado Surfaces LLC

Phone: (303) 803-7960

Email: info@allcoloradosurfaces.com

Website: allcoloradosurfaces.com

Service Area: Denver Metro, Southeast Aurora, Centennial, Colorado