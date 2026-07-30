ASTPP Launches Carrier-Grade VoIP Billing Software for Wholesale Telecom Carriers

Ahmedabad, India, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — As global wholesale voice traffic continues to grow, telecom providers face increasing pressure to manage billing, routing, settlements, and revenue operations more efficiently. ASTPP, a leading open-source telecom billing platform, today announced the launch of its advanced carrier-grade VoIP billing software with integrated Class 4 softswitch billing, designed specifically for wholesale telecom carriers, ITSPs, and VoIP service providers.

The latest ASTPP platform combines billing automation, real-time charging, intelligent routing, and carrier management into a unified solution that helps telecom businesses simplify complex operations while improving scalability, operational efficiency, and profitability.

Designed for high-volume telecom environments, the platform enables wholesale carriers to automate customer billing, vendor settlements, rate management, routing, and invoicing through a centralized interface. With built-in real-time charging, Least Cost Routing (LCR), fraud detection, advanced analytics, and multi-tenant capabilities, ASTPP provides telecom operators with the tools needed to efficiently manage growing voice networks and maintain greater control over their operations.

ASTPP integrates seamlessly with FreeSWITCH and other leading VoIP infrastructure, allowing providers to deploy a reliable and scalable billing platform without disrupting their existing telecom ecosystem.

Beyond billing automation, the platform offers comprehensive Class 4 softswitch billing capabilities that simplify wholesale voice routing, interconnect billing, vendor settlements, pricing management, and carrier relationships. Support for both prepaid and postpaid billing, dynamic rate management, and real-time balance monitoring enables providers to deliver flexible services while maintaining accurate billing and revenue assurance.

“Wholesale telecom providers require more than a traditional billing system—they need an intelligent platform that unifies billing, routing, automation, and revenue management,” said a spokesperson for ASTPP. “Our latest platform is designed to help carriers streamline complex telecom operations, support high-volume voice traffic, and improve business performance through real-time charging and automation.”

Key capabilities include:

Carrier-grade VoIP billing with real-time charging

Integrated Class 4 softswitch billing

Least Cost Routing (LCR) and intelligent routing automation

Automated customer invoicing and vendor settlements

Commission and partner management

Multi-tenant architecture for telecom service providers

Dynamic rate management and real-time balance monitoring

Fraud detection, advanced reporting, and revenue assurance

High scalability for expanding wholesale voice networks

Seamless integration with FreeSWITCH and leading VoIP platforms

By combining telecom billing, routing, customer management, financial automation, and carrier operations within a single platform, ASTPP enables wholesale telecom providers to reduce operational complexity, improve profitability, and deliver reliable services at scale.

To learn more about ASTPP’s telecom billing platform for wholesale carriers, visit:

https://astppbilling.org/telecom-billing-for-wholesale-carriers

About ASTPP

ASTPP is an open-source telecom billing and OSS/BSS platform that is trusted by telecom operators, VoIP providers, ISPs, and cloud communication companies around the world. The platform provides carrier-grade billing, routing, customer management, payment automation, and telecom business management solutions.