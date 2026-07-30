Teen Orthodontic Visits on the Rise in Alpharetta, Local Orthodontist Says

Alpharetta, GA, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Orthodontic offices across the Alpharetta area are reporting a noticeable increase in teenage patients seeking evaluations and treatment, a trend that local orthodontist Dr. Javid Yavari says reflects a broader shift in how families approach dental care during adolescence.

Dr. Yavari, who has practiced orthodontics in the Atlanta area since 1999, said more parents are recognizing the teen years as a critical window for addressing alignment, spacing, and bite issues — problems that, left untreated, can become more complicated and costly to correct later in life. Unlike younger children, whose jaws and teeth are still developing rapidly, teenagers typically have most or all of their permanent teeth in place, making this stage an effective time to evaluate long-term orthodontic needs.

“Every smile is different, and treatment should be just as individual,” Dr. Yavari said. He noted that his approach involves closely evaluating each teenager’s dental and facial development before recommending a treatment path, rather than applying a one-size-fits-all plan.

Industry data has long pointed to adolescence as the most common period for orthodontic treatment to begin, largely because most permanent teeth have erupted by that age and jaw growth, while slowing, can still be guided in some cases. Common concerns driving teen orthodontic visits include crowding, overbites and underbites, gaps between teeth, and jaw alignment issues that can affect chewing, speech, or long-term oral health if left unaddressed.

Beyond the physical benefits, orthodontic treatment during the teen years is also frequently tied to social and psychological factors. Adolescence is often a period of heightened self-awareness, and many teens and their families cite confidence and self-esteem as motivating factors alongside functional dental health. Orthodontists in the region say this combination of physical and emotional considerations is part of why teen visits tend to spike compared to other age groups, particularly around the start of the school year when families are already reassessing health and wellness routines.

Dr. Yavari brings an extensive academic and clinical background to his practice. He earned his early degrees from Florida Atlantic University and the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry, later completing an advanced general dentistry residency at the Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics. He went on to specialize in orthodontics, earning a Master of Science in Oral Biology. He is an active member of both the American Association of Orthodontists and the American Dental Association, organizations that set clinical standards and share ongoing research within the specialty.

Dr. Yavari has also taken on a mentorship role over the years, working with dental students and young professionals interested in pursuing careers in dentistry and orthodontics — an involvement he says keeps him engaged with new developments in the field and how they apply to adolescent patients specifically.

As more Alpharetta-area families explore orthodontic options for their teenagers, local providers say early evaluation remains one of the most effective ways to identify issues before they progress. Parents are generally encouraged to schedule an orthodontic consultation as soon as concerns arise, even if a teen has not yet lost all of their baby teeth, since an initial assessment can help determine the right timing for treatment.

Families interested in scheduling a teen orthodontic evaluation can contact Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics to learn more about available treatment options.

About Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics provides pediatric dental and orthodontic care to families in Alpharetta, GA, and the surrounding communities. The practice offers a full range of services for children, teens, and adults, including routine pediatric dental visits, early orthodontic evaluations, braces and Invisalign, sedation dentistry, and treatment for dental emergencies. Led by Dr. Javid Yavari and Dr. Allison Petty, the team is committed to providing a comfortable, welcoming environment for patients of all ages. Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is located at 12385 Crabapple Rd, Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30004.

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