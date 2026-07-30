New AI Features Help HR Convert Wellness Investments into Employee Action

Texas, USA, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Vantage Fit, an AI-powered global corporate wellness platform, has announced three solutions: an AI Program Assistant that answers admin questions, helps in executing routine tasks and extrapolates data and insights, a consolidated real-time analytics and reporting module, and an Audience Builder that targets employees using live behavioural signals instead of static fields like department or age.

The update responds to a well-documented industry gap. Global employee engagement fell to 20% in 2025, its lowest level in over two decades of tracking and a second consecutive annual decline, according to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2026 report, with disengagement estimated to cost the global economy roughly $10 trillion in lost productivity each year. Vantage Circle’s new features target that participation shortfall directly, aiming to close the distance between the wellness benefits organizations offer and the ones employees actually use.

The AI Program Assistant surfaces leadership insights and suggested actions that flag what’s working and what to prioritize next, then answers routine admin questions in plain language, helps in carrying out the resulting action, and helps in the extrapolation of relevant reports. The design responds to a persistent resource drain inside HR departments: teams that spend more time compiling data than acting on it end up managing wellness programs reactively instead of strategically.

The redesigned analytics module consolidates actions onto a single screen, with a deeper reporting layer underneath for teams that need to go past surface metrics. That kind of visibility tends to pay for itself: research highlighted by SHRM found that every dollar invested in an employee wellness intervention returned as much as $6 in healthcare savings. Good reporting, it turns out, is also fundraising.

The third feature, Audience Builder lets administrators build outreach segments directly from report data, grouping employees by signals such as “yet to log in” or “low wellness score.” This mirrors a broader industry finding: AI-driven personalization in wellness tools can lift participation by as much as 27% compared with one-size-fits-all rollouts. Rather than sending the same reminder to an entire workforce, admins can now message only the employees a given nudge is actually meant for.

Speaking on this, Mr. Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-founder of Vantage Fit said, “Wellness programs don’t fail because companies stop caring, but rather because employees lose the will to engage. That gap costs businesses real money, and it costs employees real health outcomes. With these updates, we wanted to remove the friction on both sides. We give HR teams the insight to act, not just report. And send nudges or messages to employees that are actually relevant to them, not just a generic reminder.”