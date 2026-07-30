Wenodo Collaborates with AlphaNext Technology Solutions to Accelerate Its AI Automation Journey

London, UK, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Wenodo has partnered with AlphaNext Technology Solutions to develop an AI-powered Unified Support Ticketing Hub designed to modernise business process automation across hospitality support operations.

As hospitality businesses continue to scale, managing support requests across payroll, billing, reconciliation, finance, and operational teams has become increasingly complex. Growing ticket volumes, fragmented communication channels, and manual workflows often result in slower response times and reduced operational visibility.

Through this partnership, AlphaNext Technology Solutions is developing an intelligent support automation platform for Wenodo that centralizes support operations while seamlessly integrating with existing business workflows.

The solution includes:

AI-powered Unified Support Ticketing Hub

Intelligent ticket classification and routing

Automated workflow and task management

Custom web application development

AI-powered custom business application development

Real-time operational dashboards and reporting

Centralized visibility across support operations

Seamless integration with existing enterprise systems

Powered by AI, the platform is designed to reduce manual intervention and improve response times. The solution enables support teams to focus on resolving issues rather than managing administrative processes.

The collaboration reflects the growing demand for AI-powered business process automation in the hospitality industry, where intelligent operational infrastructure is becoming essential for delivering efficient, scalable, and customer-centric support services.

About AlphaNext Technology Solutions:

AlphaNext Technology Solutions is an AI development and digital transformation company specializing in enterprise AI platforms, operational intelligence systems, automation ecosystems, and custom AI solutions. The company helps organizations build intelligent web applications, custom software, AI platforms, and seamlessly integrate AI with existing ERP, CRM, HRMS, and enterprise systems.

Website: https://www.alphanext.tech