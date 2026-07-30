JS Days 2026: Two Days of Expert JavaScript Sessions — Completely Free

Sunnyvale, CA, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Sencha, part of Idera, Inc., today announced the full program for JS Days 2026, its free two-day virtual JavaScript conference taking place on September 16–17, 2026. The 2026 agenda brings together eight expert-led sessions across two days, covering AI-powered application development, enterprise JavaScript architecture, large data handling, and real-world production case studies.

Registration is open now at jsdays.io.

“JavaScript teams are being asked to do more than ever — integrate AI, manage large datasets, build maintainable enterprise interfaces, and deliver production-quality applications on tighter timelines. JS Days 2026 is designed to give developers practical insights from practitioners who are solving these challenges today.”

— James Cahill, General Manager, Sencha

About JS Days 2026

JS Days 2026 is Sencha’s fourth annual free virtual JavaScript conference, designed for developers, software architects, and engineering leaders building production JavaScript applications. The event brings together over 5,000 attendees from around the world for two days of expert-led sessions, live Q&A, and interactive discussion rooms.

The program is built around the questions engineering teams are already asking — not around product announcements or feature roadmaps. Sessions are 45 minutes each with live Q&A, and attendees receive a free participation certificate upon completion.

The Full Two-Day Program

Day One — September 16

Opening Keynote

James Cahill, General Manager at Sencha, opens the conference with a look at where the JavaScript ecosystem is heading and the trends most likely to influence application development in the year ahead.

Building Custom AI Agents with JavaScript, React and ReExt

Speaker: Marc Gusmano, Sales Engineer, Sencha

One of the headline sessions of JS Days 2026 examines how JavaScript, React, and ReExt can be used to build custom AI agents using practical implementation patterns rather than theoretical examples.

The session covers how AI agents can be structured within modern JavaScript applications, how ReExt fits into AI-driven React architectures, and what production integration looks like in real deployments. The content is designed for developers actively integrating AI features — not those looking for demos or high-level overviews.

“AI has become a normal part of modern JavaScript engineering, but most teams are still figuring out how to move past experimentation and into shipped features. This session is designed to give developers practical patterns they can apply directly to their own React and JavaScript projects.”

— Marc Gusmano, Sales Engineer, Sencha

Generating Live Ext JS Apps on Top of Existing Databases With Indi Engine AI

Speaker: Pavel Perminov, Solo Founder & Developer, Indi Engine AI

This session demonstrates how AI can generate live Ext JS applications directly from existing databases — reducing the time and effort required to surface organizational data through modern, functional interfaces. Relevant for organizations looking to modernize data-driven applications without rebuilding from scratch.

Ext JS Dashboards for Supply Chain and Fleet Management

Speaker: Wemerson Januario, Developer Advocate, Sencha

A practical walkthrough of how Ext JS dashboards handle the specific data complexity of supply chain and fleet management applications — real-world use cases with real data requirements, not generic UI patterns.

Day Two — September 17

Case Study: Developing a Recruitment Application

Speaker: César Martell, Software Developer

A detailed walkthrough of a real recruitment application — covering the technical decisions made throughout the development lifecycle and the lessons learned along the way. Production case studies provide insights that documentation and tutorials often cannot, revealing the architectural trade-offs and implementation challenges that shape successful applications.

Build an AI-Driven Grading Logic with the JavaScript DataGrid

Speaker: Andres Villalba, Sales Engineer, Sencha

A practical look at how AI-driven grading logic can be integrated directly with the JavaScript DataGrid — combining intelligent data processing with enterprise-grade grid functionality without sacrificing the performance and reliability enterprise applications require.

Techniques for Large Data Handling in Ext JS

Speaker: Rafael Méndez, Sencha MVP

Practical techniques for managing large datasets efficiently in Ext JS applications. For teams building analytics dashboards, reporting tools, and data monitoring systems, this session covers the rendering strategies and architectural patterns that matter most when applications need to stay responsive under real production load.

Making AI Analytics Safe and Simple for Enterprise JavaScript Developers

Speakers: Stephen Ball, Presales Director & Montana Mendy, Solution Architect — Yellowfin

The closing session addresses the practical challenges of deploying AI analytics in enterprise environments — where governance, auditability, and reliability become critical requirements the moment AI-driven insights start informing business decisions. The session examines how enterprise JavaScript developers can make AI analytics accessible without compromising data integrity or compliance.

Why JS Days 2026 Matters for JavaScript Teams

Development teams across industries are being asked to integrate AI capabilities into existing JavaScript applications, handle increasingly large datasets, and deliver production-quality software on tighter timelines.

The transition from AI experimentation to production-ready features presents significant technical challenges — from architecture decisions to workflow integration to long-term maintainability. JS Days 2026 addresses these challenges directly, with sessions grounded in real production experience from practitioners actively solving these problems today.

Confirmed Speakers

▪ James Cahill — General Manager, Sencha (Opening Keynote)

▪ Marc Gusmano — Sales Engineer, Sencha (Building AI Agents with JavaScript, React, and ReExt)

▪ Pavel Perminov — Solo Founder & Developer, Indi Engine AI (Generating Live Ext JS Apps With AI)

▪ Wemerson Januario — Developer Advocate, Sencha (Supply Chain and Fleet Management Dashboards)

▪ César Martell — Software Developer (Recruitment Application Case Study)

▪ Andres Villalba — Sales Engineer, Sencha (AI-Driven Grading Logic with JavaScript DataGrid)

▪ Rafael Méndez — Sencha MVP (Techniques for Large Data Handling in Ext JS)

▪ Stephen Ball & Montana Mendy — Presales Director & Solution Architect, Yellowfin (Making AI Analytics Safe for Enterprise)

Event Details at a Glance

▪ Event: JS Days 2026 — Virtual JavaScript Conference

▪ Dates: September 16–17, 2026

▪ Format: Fully virtual, join from anywhere

▪ Cost: Free

▪ Session Format: 45-minute sessions with live Q&A

▪ Attendees: 5,000+ JavaScript developers worldwide

▪ Certificate: Free participation certificate for all attendees

▪ Register: jsdays.io

About Sencha

Sencha is a global leader in JavaScript UI frameworks, empowering developers to build data-intensive, high-performance applications for enterprises worldwide. Its flagship products — Ext JS, ReExt, GXT, Sencha Architect, Sencha Test, Sencha Themer, and Rapid Ext JS — are trusted by over 2 million developers and 150,000+ enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies across financial services, technology, healthcare, insurance, and government sectors.

Sencha is part of Idera, Inc., a leading global provider of B2B software productivity tools. Learn more at sencha.com.

Media Contact:

Sencha Communications

press@sencha.com

www.sencha.com