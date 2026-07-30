TN Design & Build Extends Premium Architectural Design And Build Service Across Esher’s Most Prestigious Addresses

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — TN Design & Build, a premium building services company specialising in extensions, renovations, and full house builds, is proud to be delivering its fully integrated architectural design and build service to homeowners across some of Esher’s most distinguished residential streets. As demand for design-led home projects continues to grow in one of Surrey’s most sought-after locations, TN Design & Build is meeting that demand with a service that brings architectural expertise and construction excellence together under one roof.

The company is currently working with homeowners across a number of Esher’s finest addresses, including Claremont Drive, Blackhills, Copsem Lane, Lammas Lane, Milbourne Lane, Common Road, Blackhills Lane, and Esher Park Avenue. These are properties where quality of design and standard of workmanship are non-negotiable — and where the service delivering both must be equal to the calibre of the homes themselves.

An integrated approach suited to Esher’s exceptional homes

Esher is a location defined by its green surroundings, its architectural character, and the consistently high expectations of those who live there. Properties along Claremont Drive, Copsem Lane, and Esher Park Avenue sit within an environment where design decisions carry considerable weight — both aesthetically and from a planning perspective. The same is true across Blackhills, Lammas Lane, Milbourne Lane, Common Road, and Blackhills Lane, where homes are individual, plots are often generous, and any development must be handled with care and precision.

TN Design & Build’s integrated model is particularly well suited to an area like Esher. By combining in-house architectural design with hands-on construction expertise, the company ensures that every project is conceived, planned, and delivered by a single, coherent team — one that understands both the creative ambition and the practical realities of working with Esher’s distinctive properties and planning environment.

What TN Design & Build’s service delivers for Esher homeowners

For residents across Claremont Drive, Blackhills, Copsem Lane, Lammas Lane, Milbourne Lane, Common Road, Blackhills Lane, and Esher Park Avenue, the integrated design and build service provides:

Design rooted in construction understanding – architectural plans developed with a thorough knowledge of how they will be built, ensuring what is designed on paper translates faithfully into the finished structure.

Specialist planning knowledge – a clear understanding of Esher’s planning landscape, local authority requirements, and the permitted development considerations that apply to larger and more complex properties in the area.

Financial clarity from day one – build costs are considered throughout the design process, ensuring that every creative decision is grounded in a realistic and sustainable budget.

Seamless project continuity – with no transition between a separate architect and an independent contractor, the project moves forward without the friction or misalignment that a fragmented approach so often introduces.

Sensitivity to Esher’s character – designs that respond thoughtfully to the surrounding environment, respecting the established architectural quality of Esher’s residential streets while delivering homes that are contemporary, functional, and beautifully crafted.

Consistent accountability – one team holds responsibility for both the design and the build, providing homeowners with complete confidence that standards will be upheld at every stage.

A result that reflects the original vision – because the team designing the home is also building it, the finished property is a true and accurate expression of what was planned from the outset.

Tom Nicholls, Managing Director of TN Design & Build, said: “Esher is an exceptional area, and the homes we work on — whether on Claremont Drive, Copsem Lane, Esher Park Avenue, or across the surrounding streets — reflect that. Homeowners here invest significantly in their properties and they have every right to expect a service that matches that commitment.

What we offer is the assurance that the architectural design process and the build process are completely aligned — not two separate disciplines being handed between different parties, but one integrated service driven by the same team throughout. In our experience, that integration is what makes the critical difference. It is what allows the design intent to be fully realised in the finished build, and it is what gives our clients in Esher the confidence and peace of mind they deserve from the very beginning of the project.”

About TN Design & Build

TN Design & Build is a premium building services company based in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey. Led by Managing Director Tom Nicholls, the company specialises in single and double-storey extensions, full home renovations, and complete house builds. Offering an end-to-end service — from in-house architectural design and planning guidance through to construction and finishing — TN Design & Build is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of workmanship and customer experience. The company serves homeowners across Surrey, including Walton-on-Thames, Hersham, Esher, Cobham, Oxshott, Woking, and Weybridge.

Contact:

TN Design & Build

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Tel: 01932 848 174

Email: info@tndesignandbuild.co.uk

Website: www.tndesignbuild.co.uk