Rocket Agency Releases New Rankings of Australia’s Most Famous People

SYDNEY, Australia, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Content creators have overtaken actors, musicians and athletes to become Australia’s largest fame category, according to a new Rocket Agency study that analysed 200 Australian public figures and ranked the country’s 50 most famous people.

Rocket Agency’s Who Are Australia’s Most Famous People Right Now? study ranked personalities using a weighted analysis of global search demand, online media coverage and combined Instagram, TikTok and YouTube followings.

Digital-first creators now sit alongside actors, musicians and athletes as Australia’s most recognisable public figures

Key Findings

Content creators account for 38% of Australia’s Top 50 most famous people, making them the largest profession group.

Rosé ranks as Australia’s most famous person overall.

Four content creators feature in Australia’s Top 10: LazarBeam , Caleb Finn, Chloe Ting and How Ridiculous.

Australia’s Most Followed and Most Talked-About Top 10 rankings share only two names: Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman .

New South Wales produced 22 of Australia’s Top 50 most famous personalities.

Sydney leads all cities with 14 people in the rankings, followed by Melbourne with 11 and Perth with five.

Athletes including Oscar Piastri, Daniel Ricciardo and Josh Giddey ranked higher for public attention than for social media following alone, highlighting the gap between audience size and public attention.

Why It Matters

Traditional entertainment no longer dominates Australia’s fame rankings.

While actors and musicians remain highly recognisable, content creators now account for the largest share of Australia’s most famous public figures. Search interest, media attention and social media audiences increasingly reflect different forms of influence.

Joe Alder, Head of SEO at Rocket Agency, said the findings challenge how many businesses think about influence.

“Marketers default to looking only at their own geography, but this data shows attention doesn’t work that way. The culture, figures and trends influencing Australian audiences are overwhelmingly global. If you’re analysing your market in isolation, you’re missing where the real influence is coming from.”

Phoenix Douglas, Senior Paid Media Specialist and TikTok & UGC Lead at Rocket Agency, said:

“While follower count shows long-term influence, it has become somewhat of a vanity metric over the years, with social platform algorithms favouring engagement over audience size. Today, relevance and the ability to consistently capture attention often matter more than having the biggest audience. “The number of content creators in these rankings shows how much the definition of fame has changed. Creators aren’t just competing with traditional celebrities anymore, they’re becoming them, because audiences are increasingly connecting with people who feel genuine, not just aspirational.”

Methodology

Rocket Agency analysed 200 Australian public figures across entertainment, sport, politics, business and digital media.

Fame scores were calculated using the following weighted methodology:

Global search volume: 35%

Online media mentions: 35%

Instagram followers: 10%

YouTube followers: 10%

TikTok followers: 10%

A separate Attention Score was calculated using global search demand and online media mentions to identify Australia’s Most Talked-About People.

Data was collected between May 2025 and May 2026 using Google Search, social media platforms and online media monitoring tools.

Full study and methodology: Most Famous Australians 2026

About Rocket Agency

Rocket Agency is an Australian digital marketing agency specialising in SEO, paid media, creative, Generative Engine Optimisation, digital strategy and data-led research.

The agency publishes original research exploring digital trends, search behaviour and consumer attention.