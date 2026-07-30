AI-Powered Open Source BI Platform Helical Insight Makes Enterprise Features Free

Hyderabad, India, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Helical Insight, the open source Business Intelligence (BI) platform, with AI capabilities, developed by Helical IT Solutions, today announced a major update to its Community Edition, making enterprise-grade BI capabilities available in its free and open source offering.

With this announcement, organizations, developers, startups, educational institutions, and system integrators can access a feature-complete BI platform without the traditional feature limitations commonly associated with open source editions.

The Community Edition now includes capabilities such as AI-powered conversational analytics (Bring Your Own LLM), interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect (paginated) reporting, embedded analytics, Single Sign-On (SSO), row-level security, multi-tenancy, white labeling, report scheduling, and report bursting.

Unlike the traditional “Community vs. Enterprise” model, Helical Insight has shifted its commercial strategy to focus on enterprise support and services rather than feature restrictions.

“We believe open source users should be able to evaluate and deploy the complete product without artificial limitations. Our goal is to build a sustainable business around enterprise support, implementation services, and customer success—not by restricting functionality.”

— Nikhilesh Tiwari, Co-founder, Helical IT Solutions

A Different Approach to Open Source BI

Many Business Intelligence platforms reserve advanced capabilities such as embedding, security, reporting, and enterprise integrations for commercial editions.

Helical Insight has chosen a different path.

The Community Edition now provides the same core analytical capabilities as the Enterprise Edition. The primary differences are:

Enterprise support with SLA-backed response times

Professional implementation and consulting services

Removal of Helical Insight branding from charts and exported reports

This approach enables organizations to evaluate, deploy, and scale using the same platform they would use in production.

Designed for Modern Analytics

Helical Insight combines multiple analytics capabilities within a single platform, including:

AI-powered conversational analytics

Interactive dashboards and data visualization

Pixel-perfect operational reporting

Embedded analytics

Multi-tenancy

Role-based and row-level security

White labelling

Browser-based report and dashboard design

Scheduling, alerts, and report bursting

The platform supports deployment on-premises, in private clouds, public cloud environments, Docker, and Kubernetes, while integrating with a wide range of relational databases, cloud data warehouses, and modern query engines.

Availability

The feature-complete Community Edition is available immediately.

Website: https://www.helicalinsight.com

GitHub: https://github.com/helicalinsight/helicalinsight

About Helical Insight

Helical Insight is a free and open source Business Intelligence platform developed by Helical IT Solutions. It enables organizations to build interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect reports, embedded analytics, and AI-powered conversational analytics while supporting modern deployment architectures and enterprise security requirements.