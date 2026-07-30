New GEO Competitor Analysis in KWT Spider 2.0 Shows Why Rival Pages Rank Higher in AI Search

PORTLAND, Oregon, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — KWT Solutions has added a new GEO Competitor Gap feature to its desktop SEO crawler, KWT Spider 2.0, allowing users to directly compare the search readiness of a page to a competitor. Instead of returning a score with no explanation, the tool puts the two pages side-by-side and highlights the specific differences — entity coverage, citation potential, structure, trust signals — that are likely deciding which one is surfacing in AI-generated answers.

A Question Most Tools Could Not Answer

It’s a question many SEO teams have been running into recently without a good way to answer it: a competitor’s page keeps showing up in AI Overviews or chatbot answers, and it’s not obvious why. Rank-tracking tools haven’t been designed to explain that, as AI search isn’t a ranked list of blue links. The GEO Competitor Gap feature of KWT Spider 2.0 is specifically designed to close that blind spot and uses the same crawl data the tool already collects for a site’s technical SEO audit.

Straight from the Team

“Teams keep telling us the same thing — a competitor is getting cited in AI answers and they can’t figure out what that page is doing differently. “This feature is built so that it can answer that question right directly, page against page, rather than leaving people to guess,” said a KWT Solutions spokesperson.

In broader AI-readiness drive

The GEO Competitor Gap analysis adds to KWT Spider 2.0’s overall GEO & EEAT scoring which evaluates pages individually for their AI search readiness and its newly introduced feature to automatically generate llms.txt files from a crawl. The features are designed to give SEO teams one tool to use for both classic technical audits and the newer work of prepping content for AI-driven discovery.

Availability:

KWT Spider 2.0, including the GEO Competitor Gap feature, is now available for Windows.

About KWT Spider

KWT Spider is a professional desktop SEO crawler from KWT Solutions LLP. It enables SEO professionals, digital marketers, developers, and agencies to conduct in-depth technical SEO audits, analyze website architecture, identify major issues, generate reports, and optimize websites for traditional search engines and new AI-powered search platforms.

Media Contact

KWT Solutions Support Team

https://www.kwtspider.com

Email: info@kwtspider.com