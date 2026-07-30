Mumuso India Introduces the Colour Changing Lip Balm for Soft, Hydrated and Naturally Tinted Lips

Kolkata, India, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Mumuso India proudly introduces its colour changing lip balm, a skincare-inspired beauty essential designed to deliver lasting hydration while revealing a natural, personalized tint. Crafted with nourishing ingredients including Vaseline, Vitamin C, and Vitamin B5, this innovative lip balm transforms clear application into a soft pink or peach hue based on your lips’ natural pH, creating a fresh and effortless everyday look. The product is designed to moisturize dry and chapped lips while providing a lightweight glossy finish for comfortable all-day wear.

1. Smart Colour-Adapting Formula

Unlike ordinary lip care products, the colour changing lip balm reacts to your lips’ natural chemistry, producing a subtle shade unique to every user. The crystal-clear formula delivers a personalized finish without feeling heavy or sticky, making it suitable for daily use at work, college, or social occasions. The smooth gel texture glides effortlessly and helps maintain soft, healthy-looking lips.

2. Deep Hydration with Skin-Loving Ingredients

Hydration remains the foundation of beautiful lips. Enriched with moisturizing ingredients, this lip balm helps reduce dryness while locking in moisture for long-lasting comfort. Beauty enthusiasts looking for a lip balm with shea butter often appreciate formulas that focus on nourishment and softness, and Mumuso’s hydrating approach offers a lightweight alternative for everyday lip care. Combined with Vaseline, Vitamin C, and Vitamin B5, the formula supports smoother and healthier-looking lips.

3. Everyday Beauty with a Natural Finish

Consumers increasingly prefer beauty products that combine skincare with makeup. Whether used alone or layered over lipstick, the colour changing lip balm enhances lips with a fresh, glossy appearance while keeping them moisturized. Fans of a strawberry lip balm who enjoy fruity-inspired lip care can also appreciate this playful colour-changing experience that delivers hydration together with a naturally flattering tint.

4. Designed for Modern Lifestyles

The lightweight stick format makes application quick and convenient wherever you go. Whether you’re heading to work, travelling, attending college, or refreshing your makeup during the day, the colour changing lip balm fits easily into any handbag or pocket. Its easy-to-apply formula eliminates the need for frequent touch-ups while maintaining a soft, glossy finish.

5. A Trusted Addition to Mumuso India’s Beauty Collection

Mumuso India continues expanding its premium beauty range by combining stylish design with practical skincare benefits. The colour changing lip balm reflects the brand’s commitment to offering innovative products that blend hydration, comfort, and effortless beauty. Customers can enjoy a unique lip care experience with a product that adapts naturally while supporting healthier-looking lips every day.

About Mumuso India

Mumuso India delivers innovative beauty and lifestyle products designed for everyday convenience. Its colour changing lip balm combines hydration, gentle care, and a personalized tint, helping customers enjoy moisturized, naturally beautiful lips with trusted quality and modern style.

For more details about the company

Company Name: Mumuso Retail Private Limited

Address: 6th Floor, 4/1, Sikkim Commerce House, Middleton Street, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071

Contact Number: +91 7044042233

Customer Service: customercare@mumuso.co.in

Website URL: https://mumuso.co.in/