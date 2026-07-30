Analphabetic Art Meets the Community: Filippo Biagioli’s New Mural in Pieve a Nievole (Italy) with Fondazione Raggio Verde

Pieve a Nievole, Italy, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — The international artist Filippo Biagioli, founder of the Analphabetic Art movement and pioneer of European Tribal and Ritual Art, announces the realization of an important public artwork in Pieve a Nievole (PT). The new mural, located in the town’s pedestrian and cycle underpass, not only represents an aesthetic enrichment for the territory, but also a profound moment of human and conceptual sharing.

The project stands out for its strong inclusive value: the artist worked side by side with the youth of Fondazione Raggio Verde. Guided by the sign synthesis and the communicative energy typical of Biagioli’s language, the young participants were active protagonists in the creation of a work that dialogues with the urban space. So it changes the artistic gesture into a powerful lever of participation.

“Congratulations to the international artist and a special thank you. Despite his international prestige and the significant recognitions he has achieved, he continues to stand out for his humility and availability. Great artists do not need to show off: they let their works and their gestures speak. And his commitment alongside the youth of Fondazione Raggio Verde in the realization of the mural in the pedestrian and cycle underpass of Pieve a Nievole is the most beautiful demonstration of this.”

– Gilda Diolaiuti, Mayor of Pieve a Nievole

Biagioli’s stylistic signature aims to bypass the complex contemporary superstructures to rediscover a primordial, essential, and shared expressive core. It is an art that acts as a mirror and a glue for society, a concept also echoed by the voices of those who have closely observed the potential of this initiative.

“Very beautiful. Your ‘elementary’ art unites souls, freeing them from cultural superfluities and bringing us back to the essence, to the origins, into the beauty of the primitive. Fascinated by Van Gogh since I was a young girl, I have always followed art, visited exhibitions, and learned that true Art is the thermometer of its own time: it can read the reality of the present and transform it into a universal message. And you are truly a great artist, because with just a few lines you are able to transmit an extraordinary communicative energy. Thank you.”

– Susy Gillo, Poet

The mural in Pieve a Nievole adds to the rich corpus of interventions and projects that qualify Filippo Biagioli’s work in the international landscape. The initiative further consolidates the social vocation of his practice, underling his constant commitment to the spread of an art close to human origins and able to generate a real impact in the communities.

About the Artist

Filippo Biagioli is an international artist, creator of Analphabetic Art and founder of European Tribal and Ritual Art. His work explores universal visual languages to restore artistic practice to its original ritual and aggregative function. The artist’s historical works are featured in prestigious world-class institutions. These include the artist’s book “Il bambino con la coperta di polvere” (2020), part of the library collection of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice and the work “Il libro dei Nomi Significati” (2019), preserved at the Library of the Department of Prints and Drawings of the Uffizi Galleries in Florence. The Filippo Biagioli Archive is managed according to the rigorous standards of a Casa Museo, aimed at preserving and promoting the historicization of his work.

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Filippo Biagioli Archive – Casa Museo

For further information and high-resolution photographic material, please contact the Archive’s management. : archivio@filippo-biagioli.com