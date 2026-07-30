Millennium Shoes Adds JanSport and Sprayground Backpacks Ahead of Back-to-School Season

Los Angeles sneaker retailer expands its accessories catalog with two of the biggest names in packs, alongside Nike, Jordan, New Balance, and Converse.

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — The first day of school has a way of sneaking up on everyone. One moment it’s still summer, the next you’re hunting for a backpack that will survive until June and sneakers in a size that actually fits. Millennium Shoes is making that scramble easier this year by adding a large selection of JanSport and Sprayground backpacks to its accessories catalog, timed to its Back-to-School sale now live on its website.

JanSport needs little introduction. Its sturdy construction and long-standing warranty have made it a first-day-of-school staple for decades, and the packs land at Millennium Shoes in a wide range of colors and silhouettes — from the classic two-pocket daypack to roomier options built for a full course load.

Sprayground brings the opposite energy. Known for bold graphics, unexpected textures, and designs that turn a backpack into a statement piece, the brand has become a favorite among teens who want their pack to look like nothing else in the hallway. Together, the two labels cover both ends of the spectrum: understated and built to last, or loud and impossible to miss.

The backpacks arrive alongside the store’s Back-to-School sale, where shoppers can take 25% off featured styles with promo code BCK25 at checkout. With sizes from toddler through men’s and women’s, the range covers the whole household. Teens can finally get the Air Jordan 4 Retro, New Balance 9060, or 1906R they’ve been teasing all summer, parents can add a pair of Nike Air Force 1s or Air Max to the cart, and younger kids can start the year in Converse Chuck Taylors.

Back-to-School Sale is one of the biggest moments of the year for our customers, and we wanted to make it easy to check everything off the list in one place. Between the deals on the sneakers kids actually want to wear and adding JanSport and Sprayground to our lineup, families can walk into the school year fully set.

Back-to-school purchases qualify for Millennium Shoes’ standard offers, including free shipping on orders over $150, flexible payments with Afterpay, and the company’s student discount program.

The full collection is available now at https://millenniumshoes.com/collections/back-to-school

About Millennium Shoes

Millennium Shoes is one of the most loved US-based retailers offering high-quality products for men, women, and kids. Committed to quality and customer satisfaction, Millennium Shoes curates’ top brands, including Nike, to meet the diverse needs of every shopper.

Contact:

Millennium Shoes

Email: info@millenniumshoes.com

Website: https://millenniumshoes.com