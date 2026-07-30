Kempner – Packaging Machinery, Shrink Wrap Film & Materials Supplier

London, UK, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — Kempner is a UK-based provider of industrial packaging machinery, shrink wrap films and complete packaging solutions for manufacturers, retailers and processing operations. With over 50 years’ experience in the packaging industry, Kempner has built a strong reputation for quality equipment, technical support and competitive pricing.

Kempner’s core packaging machinery range includes shrink wrap machinery, flow wrapping machinery, banding machinery, pouch filling machinery and vacuum pouch machinery, available in manual, semi-automatic and fully automatic formats to suit production scale and budget.

To protect and present products effectively, the company supplies a wide selection of shrink wrap films and materials, including polyolefin shrink wrap, PVC shrink film, PE shrink wrap, compostable (biodegradable) shrink wrap, vacuum pouches, banding material and barrier shrink & lidding film options — all designed for performance and sustainability.

Kempner also offers after-sales and technical support services, including equipment commissioning, installation assistance, training and ongoing optimisation advice to ensure machinery and film products perform efficiently over time.

The company works with clients across a diverse range of sectors, from food and beverage producers to fast-moving consumer goods and retail packaging, tailoring solutions to both product requirements and operational constraints.

A key part of Kempner’s mission is supporting sustainable packaging practices, with environmentally responsible films that offer recyclability, reduced material use, and biodegradable alternatives — reflecting the company’s commitment to responsible resource use in the supply chain.

For businesses looking to buy packaging machinery, source shrink wrap materials, or get expert advice on choosing the right system for their packaging process, Kempner delivers practical, reliable and cost-effective solutions supported by decades of industry knowledge.