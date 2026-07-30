XL Enterprises Expands Custom and Private-Label Leather Goods for Corporate Gifting and Retail

Kolkata, India, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — XL Enterprises, a leather goods manufacturer and exporter based in Kolkata, is expanding its custom and private-label offering to meet rising demand for branded leather products in corporate gifting and retail. The company says businesses increasingly want personalised, premium leather goods produced to their own designs and branding.

From logo-embossed wallets to bespoke bags, watch boxes, and desktop accessories, XL Enterprises manufactures finished leather products that brands and companies can customise for gifting programmes, retail ranges, and promotional use. Options include leather grade, colour, layout, packaging, and branding methods such as embossing and foil stamping.

The company notes that leather goods remain a favoured corporate gift because they are practical, premium, and used daily, keeping a brand visible long after the gift is given.

“A branded leather wallet or accessory is a gift people actually keep and use, which is exactly why demand for custom pieces keeps growing,” said a spokesperson for XL Enterprises. “As a leather goods manufacturer, we can take a company’s logo and requirements and turn them into a finished, gift-ready product in the quantities they need. Whether it is a corporate gifting order or a private-label retail line, the customisation and quality are what set the result apart.”

XL Enterprises produces these orders in both custom and bulk quantities, supported by its OEM and private-label manufacturing capabilities and compliance with international standards.

About XL Enterprises

XL Enterprises is a B2B leather goods manufacturer and exporter based in Kolkata, India, producing custom and bulk leather wallets, bags, footwear, belts, and accessories for buyers across Europe and the USA. The company offers OEM and private-label manufacturing and is certified to BSCI, SEDEX, ISO 9001:2015, and C-TPAT standards.

For enquiries or more information, visit exelfashions.com or contact XL Enterprises, Kolkata.