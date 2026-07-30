Ice Cream Truck Toronto: Custom-Branded Trucks Now Available for Rent

TORONTO, ON, 2026-07-30 — /EPR Network/ — A mobile ice cream company serving the Greater Toronto Area is adding custom-branded trucks to its rental lineup this summer, giving businesses a new option alongside its regular menu for parties, festivals, and corporate events across Toronto.

This Greater Toronto Area (GTA)-based business has been providing trucks to Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Oakville, and other areas around the GTA for over 20 years. Their past corporate clients have included Yamaha, Yahoo!, Bank of Montreal, CTV, and many others.

“An ice cream truck gets people talking to each other again, even if it’s just for five minutes in line,” said a company spokesperson. “That’s the whole appeal. It works the same way for a five-year-old’s birthday as it does for a company with 5,000 employees. Everyone stops what they’re doing when the truck pulls up.”

“We’re hoping these [trucks] will work well for everything from backyard parties to full-fledged festivals with 50,000 people,” says the company. “Each truck is equipped with trained servers who will manage your food orders and ensure that you never have to wait on empty hands.” During busy weekends when there’s always another party booked in town, they’ll also make sure that the server at your next event is just as quick.

As you’d expect, the menu has all the usual suspects — soft serve, hand-scooped ice cream, and plenty of other specialty treats — but if guests don’t want traditional ingredients like dairy, then they’re welcome to ask the team about their vegan, dairy-free, low-fat, and kosher options instead. This helps host caterers accommodate guests with food allergies or specific dietary restrictions while keeping the main menu intact.

Businesses can now rent a fully wrapped truck featuring their own logo, colours, or campaign message, a step up from static advertising like posters or storefront signs. Companies with smaller marketing budgets can choose banners, clings, or decals instead of a full wrap, at a lower cost.

We’ve worked with schools and charities who have wanted to put on their own fundraising events, he said. We adjust our pricing for them, and handle everything else — from setting up to running the rental. That way you don’t need to worry about all this other stuff, just the actual event.

The minimum rate starts at $295, but that’s dependent upon the length of your event, number of guests attending, and anything we do around branding.

July and August are the most requested months (by far), and I usually book out well ahead of time as far as weekends go – typically, a few weeks before, says Smith.Event organisers, schools, and businesses can contact the company directly to check truck availability and get a quote for their event date. More details on service areas, menu options, and booking are available at icecreamkingdom.ca/ice-cream-truck-toronto.

About Ice Cream Kingdom

Ice Cream Kingdom is a Toronto-area mobile ice cream truck company that has served the Greater Toronto Area for more than 20 years. The company rents trucks for weddings, birthdays, corporate events, school fundraisers, and community festivals, with custom branding and dietary options available on request.

Contact:

Ice Cream Kingdom

189 Sierra Ct, Maple, ON L6A 2L8

Phone: 1-844-716-4975

Email: contact@icecreamkingdom.com

Website: https://icecreamkingdom.ca/ice-cream-truck-toronto/