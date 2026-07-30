Management System Certification Market Poised for Steady Growth Through 2033

The global management system certification market was valued at USD 30.6 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 31.8 billion in 2026. It is projected to grow to USD 42.4 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2026 to 2033.

What is driving growth in the management system certification market?

Organizations are increasingly adopting integrated management systems certification — combining quality, environmental, occupational safety, and information security standards into a single operational framework. This is increasing demand for multi-standard certification audits and recurring compliance assessments across large enterprises and multinational supply chains.

Key growth drivers include:

Regulatory focus on standardization: Governments and regulators are pushing standardized management practices to improve accountability, product quality, workplace safety, and environmental performance.

Cross-industry adoption: Manufacturing, healthcare, food processing, energy, and logistics sectors are adopting certifications to meet national and international regulatory frameworks.

Supplier qualification requirements: Multinational corporations increasingly require vendors and contract manufacturers to hold certified management systems.

Recurring revenue model: The audit and recertification cycle inherent to management system standards sustains continuous engagement with certification providers.

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How is the market segmented, and which segments lead?

By certification type, quality management (ISO 9001) led in 2025 with a 30.6% revenue share — the largest of any certification type.

By industry, manufacturing was the top segment, holding a 33.7% revenue share.

By enterprise size, SMEs are set to outpace large enterprises, growing at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2026 to 2033.

Which region leads the management system certification market?

Europe is the largest regional market, accounting for 34.5% of global revenue in 2025. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of any region between 2026 and 2033. The United States remains a major contributor to the global market at the country level.

Who are the key companies in the management system certification market?

The leading certification providers profiled in this market include:

BSI Group

Bureau Veritas

DNV AS

Intertek Group plc

NSF International

SGS S.A.

TUV NORD Group

TUV Rheinland

TUV SUD

UL Solutions

What are the recent developments in this market?

December 2025 : SGS awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certificate to China Mobile International Limited (CMI), following an independent third-party review. The certification covers CMI’s IT systems and equipment used in global telecommunications.

: SGS awarded the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certificate to China Mobile International Limited (CMI), following an independent third-party review. The certification covers CMI’s IT systems and equipment used in global telecommunications. July 2025: Bureau Veritas launched “Bureau Veritas Cybersecurity,” unifying its acquired businesses Secura and Security Innovation into a single brand. The new entity leverages the Group’s digital platforms in Europe and the U.S. to expand into the Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market, offering vulnerability testing, security analysis, and product security checks under one global name.

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