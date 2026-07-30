Renewable Energy Certificate Market Outlook Improves with Renewable Policies

The global renewable energy certificate market was valued at USD 15.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2026 to USD 44.8 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

Market growth is fueled by increasing corporate renewable electricity procurement, stricter government renewable energy mandates, and expanding net-zero commitments across industries. Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) help organizations verify renewable electricity consumption, reduce Scope 2 emissions, and comply with sustainability reporting frameworks, making them an essential component of both compliance and voluntary renewable energy markets.

North America held the largest market share of 35.0% in 2025, while Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR through 2033 due to rapid renewable energy deployment, favorable government policies, and growing corporate investments in clean energy.

Key Market Highlights

Market value (2025): USD 15.6 Billion

Forecast value (2033): USD 44.8 Billion

CAGR (2026–2033): 14.4%

Largest region: North America (35.0% market share in 2025)

Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific

What Is Driving the Renewable Energy Certificate Market?

The market is witnessing sustained growth as businesses increase renewable electricity procurement to meet climate commitments and comply with evolving environmental regulations. Governments across major economies continue to implement renewable portfolio standards and clean energy policies, encouraging greater adoption of Renewable Energy Certificates.

At the same time, ESG reporting requirements, RE100 initiatives, and investor expectations are pushing organizations to demonstrate verified renewable electricity usage. This trend is increasing demand for transparent certificate tracking, digital REC trading platforms, and automated compliance solutions.

Advancements in blockchain technology, digital certificate management, and Energy Attribute Certificate (EAC) platforms are also improving transaction transparency, traceability, and operational efficiency, supporting long-term market expansion.

Download a free sample copy of the Renewable Energy Certificate Market report to explore comprehensive market analysis, detailed segmentation, competitive landscape, and research scope.

Regional Insights

North America remained the dominant regional market in 2025, supported by mature REC trading programs, strong renewable energy policies, and significant corporate participation. The United States continues to account for a substantial share of global REC demand as companies expand renewable electricity procurement to achieve decarbonization goals.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by large-scale renewable energy investments, expanding solar and wind capacity, and increasing government support for clean energy adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The market is characterized by companies that provide renewable energy certificate trading, environmental commodity services, certificate verification, and sustainability consulting. Leading players are investing in digital trading platforms, blockchain-enabled certificate tracking, and strategic partnerships with utilities, renewable energy developers, and corporate buyers.

Key companies include:

3Degrees, Inc.

Ecohz

EDF Trading Limited

Enel Spa

ENGIE

REDEX

Shell Energy

South Pole

Statkraft

STX Group

Recent Development

In December 2025, STX Group launched its STX Climate Tech platform to simplify the procurement, management, and compliance tracking of Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs), including Renewable Energy Certificates. The platform enables organizations to centralize environmental commodity trading, improve reporting transparency, and streamline compliance with sustainability frameworks such as RE100 and CDP. The development reflects the growing shift toward digital REC management solutions that enhance transparency and support corporate decarbonization initiatives.

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