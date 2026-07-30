The Future of the Metallic Glass Market Starts with Smarter Materials

The global metallic glass market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 2.0 billion in 2026 to USD 3.1 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2026–2033). Asia Pacific led the market with a 46.3% revenue share in 2025, supported by strong manufacturing capabilities, expanding electronics production, and increasing investments in advanced materials.

Market growth is fueled by rising adoption of metallic glass across the automotive & mobility, electrical & electronics, medical & healthcare, and precision engineering sectors. Demand is increasing as manufacturers seek lightweight, high-strength materials for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, miniaturized electronic components, and industrial equipment. Continued investments in energy-efficient transformer cores, next-generation amorphous alloys, and scalable manufacturing technologies are further strengthening long-term market expansion.

Metallic glass is also gaining importance from a sustainability perspective. Its superior strength-to-weight ratio, excellent wear resistance, and corrosion resistance enable longer product life, reduced material consumption, and improved operational efficiency. The material’s use in energy-efficient transformers helps minimize power losses, while its durability lowers maintenance and replacement requirements across industrial, energy, and electronics applications.

Key Market Highlights

The electrical & electronics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.8% in 2025.

The bulk metallic glass (BMG) segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2033.

Asia Pacific remained the leading regional market, contributing 46.3% of global revenue in 2025.

China continues to be a major manufacturing and consumption hub for metallic glass products.

Increasing adoption in EV components, medical devices, transformer cores, and precision consumer electronics is supporting market growth.

Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 1.9 Billion

Estimated Market Size (2026): USD 2.0 Billion

Projected Market Size (2033): USD 3.1 Billion

CAGR (2026–2033): 6.5%

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Competitive Landscape

The metallic glass market is characterized by continuous investments in advanced alloy development, manufacturing process improvements, and commercialization of high-performance amorphous materials. Leading companies are expanding production capacity, strengthening licensing partnerships, and developing innovative materials for applications in energy, aerospace, electronics, healthcare, and industrial manufacturing.

Major companies operating in the market include:

Proterial Ltd.

Materion Corporation

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd.

Eontec Co., Ltd.

Exmet AB

Qingdao Yunlu Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG

Zhejiang Zhaojing Electrical Technology Co., Ltd.

Company Insights

Proterial Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of advanced materials and amorphous metal products, supplying energy-efficient transformer core materials for the power, automotive, electronics, and industrial sectors. The company continues to focus on reducing electrical transmission losses through innovative amorphous alloy technologies.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. specializes in bulk metallic glass alloys and proprietary processing technologies. Its expertise in precision molding and lightweight, high-strength materials supports growing applications across consumer electronics, medical devices, and industrial components.

Materion Corporation develops engineered metallic glass alloys and advanced materials for aerospace, defense, medical, electronics, and energy industries. The company emphasizes high-performance materials that deliver superior durability, corrosion resistance, and precision for demanding applications.

Recent Developments

March 2026: Proterial announced an investment of approximately USD 160 million to establish an amorphous electrical steel manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, India, aimed at producing transformer cores for energy-efficient power infrastructure.

February 2026: Materion Corporation expanded investments in advanced amorphous alloy technologies to enhance material performance for aerospace and defense applications.

November 2025: Liquidmetal Technologies strengthened its licensing and manufacturing partnerships to accelerate the commercialization of bulk metallic glass components for consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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