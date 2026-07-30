Olive Oil Market Demand, Revenue and Forecast

Olive Oil has become one of the most preferred edible oils worldwide as consumers increasingly prioritize healthier dietary choices and natural food ingredients. Rich in monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, olive oil is widely recognized for supporting heart health, reducing inflammation, and promoting overall wellness. These health benefits, combined with the growing popularity of Mediterranean diet patterns, continue to drive global demand.

The Olive Oil Market is expanding steadily as consumers seek premium, organic, and cold-pressed products across household cooking, foodservice, and food manufacturing applications. Rising international trade, product innovation, and sustainable production practices are further strengthening market growth, while manufacturers continue investing in advanced packaging solutions to preserve freshness and product quality.

Key Takeaways

The global olive oil market was valued at USD 25.2 billion in 2025.

The market is projected to reach USD 40.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Europe dominated the market with a 65.2% revenue share in 2025.

Food & beverage remained the largest application segment, accounting for 44.1% of the global market.

Bottle packaging held the largest market share of 53.6% in 2025.

Virgin olive oil and online retail channels are expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

Growing demand for premium, organic, and minimally processed edible oils continues to support long-term market expansion.

Market Size & Forecast

Market Statistics Value Market Size (2025) USD 25.2 Billion Estimated Size (2026) USD 26.5 Billion Forecast Value (2033) USD 40.7 Billion CAGR (2026-2033) 6.3% Largest Region Europe

What is Driving the Olive Oil Market?

The increasing preference for healthy cooking oils is one of the primary factors driving the olive oil market. Consumers are becoming more aware of the nutritional benefits of olive oil, including its high concentration of monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds that support cardiovascular health.

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The growing adoption of Mediterranean dietary patterns has further accelerated olive oil consumption across households, restaurants, and food manufacturers. Consumers are also shifting toward premium, organic, and cold-pressed olive oils as demand rises for minimally processed and naturally produced food products.

International trade, expanding retail availability, and continuous improvements in packaging technologies are making olive oil more accessible across both developed and emerging markets.

Key Market Trends

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in premium product positioning, organic certification, and sustainable olive farming practices to meet evolving consumer preferences.

Advanced packaging solutions such as dark glass bottles, tin containers, and high-barrier materials are being widely adopted to protect olive oil from light exposure and oxidation while extending product shelf life.

Digital retail platforms and e-commerce grocery channels are also expanding rapidly, making premium olive oil products more accessible to consumers worldwide.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Virgin Olive Oil

Virgin olive oil is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to rising consumer demand for minimally processed, nutrient-rich edible oils. Its natural antioxidant content and recognized cardiovascular benefits continue to support increasing household and commercial adoption.

By Application

Food & Beverage

The food & beverage segment accounted for 44.1% of global revenue in 2025. Olive oil remains a preferred ingredient across home cooking, restaurants, processed foods, salad dressings, marinades, baking, and gourmet culinary applications due to its nutritional profile and distinctive flavor.

By Packaging

Bottle Packaging

Bottle packaging dominated the market with a 53.6% share in 2025. Dark-colored glass bottles remain the preferred packaging format because they effectively protect olive oil from light, oxidation, and quality degradation while preserving freshness and extending shelf life.

By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

The online segment is projected to experience strong growth through 2033. Increasing smartphone penetration, expanding e-commerce grocery platforms, wider product selection, attractive promotional offers, and convenient home delivery services continue driving online olive oil sales globally.

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Regional Analysis

Europe

Europe remained the largest regional market, accounting for 65.2% of global revenue in 2025. The region benefits from well-established olive cultivation, strong consumer awareness, extensive production capacity, and high domestic consumption across Mediterranean countries.

North America

North America is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising health consciousness, growing demand for premium cooking oils, increasing adoption of Mediterranean diets, and expanding retail availability continue supporting regional market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The global olive oil market is moderately fragmented, with multinational brands, regional producers, and private-label manufacturers competing through product quality, authenticity, sustainability, and brand reputation.

Leading companies are focusing on premiumization, organic production, traceability systems, innovative packaging, and international market expansion to strengthen their competitive positions. Strategic investments in sustainable sourcing and product innovation continue shaping the industry’s long-term growth.

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Leading Companies

Major companies operating in the global olive oil market include:

Deoleo

SOVENA

GRUPPO SALOV

Del Monte Foods Private Limited

California Olive Ranch, Inc.

Borges International Group, S.L.U.

POMPEIAN

Cargill, Incorporated

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Modi Naturals Ltd.

Future Outlook

The olive oil market is expected to witness steady growth as consumers increasingly prioritize healthier lifestyles and premium food products. Rising demand for organic, cold-pressed, and sustainably sourced olive oil, along with expanding e-commerce channels and international trade, will continue creating new growth opportunities.

Manufacturers investing in product innovation, environmentally responsible production practices, premium packaging, and transparent supply chains are expected to strengthen their market position while meeting evolving consumer expectations.

Conclusion

The global olive oil market is poised for sustained expansion, supported by increasing health awareness, growing adoption of Mediterranean dietary habits, and rising demand for premium edible oils. With the market projected to grow from USD 25.2 billion in 2025 to USD 40.7 billion by 2033 at a 6.3% CAGR, the industry is expected to benefit from continued product innovation, sustainable production, and expanding global distribution networks. Companies focusing on quality, authenticity, and consumer trust will remain well-positioned for long-term growth.

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