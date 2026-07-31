Halo Dogs Highlights Ongoing Dog Rescue and Community Work

Halo Dogs is raising awareness of its registered charity; Halo Dogs Rescue & Rehabilitation, and its work with partner rescues and the local Enfield community.

ENFIELD, London, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — Halo Dogs, a dog daycare, boarding and training provider based at Holly Hill Farm, today highlighted the continued work of its registered charity, Halo Dogs Rescue & Rehabilitation, alongside its community engagement across North London.

Founded in 2009 by master dog trainer and approved instructor Justin Kumaran, Halo Dogs began as a registered charity established with colleagues from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. It has since expanded into a licensed dog daycare and boarding provider while continuing its rescue and rehabilitation work through Halo Dogs Rescue & Rehabilitation (Registered Charity No. 1162727).

The charity supports the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of dogs, including dogs recovering from neglect or abuse. For dogs too physically or psychologically damaged to be safely rehomed, the charity provides a permanent home on site. Halo Dogs said it works alongside several partner organisations, including PupAid, Last Chance Animal Rescue, Hounds for Heroes and Enfield Dog Rescue.

“Equally important is being in a position to pursue a passion for rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of abandoned dogs,” said Justin Kumaran, founder of Halo Dogs.

In 2018, Halo Dogs became the first licensed dog daycare centre in London permitted to care for up to 100 dogs per day, and holds a 5-star rating under DEFRA’s Animal Welfare Regulations 2018. The organisation said its daycare and boarding operation, helps fund the rescue and rehabilitation charity’s ongoing work.

The company also offers work experience placements for young people, including SEND students, as part of its wider community engagement.

About Halo Dogs

Halo Dogs is a dog daycare, boarding, grooming, and training provider, based at Holly Hill Farm, The Ridgeway, Enfield, North London. Founded in 2009, the organisation operates a linked registered charity, Halo Dogs Rescue & Rehabilitation, which rescues, rehabilitates, and re-homes dogs in partnership with organisations including; PupAid, Last Chance Animal Rescue, Hounds for Heroes, and Enfield Dog Rescue. The company holds a license under DEFRA’s Animal Welfare Regulations 2018. For more information, visit halodogs.co.uk.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AB_kfHV5d5E

Media Contact:

Justin Kumaran

Holly Hill Farm, 303 The Ridgeway, Enfield, EN2 8AN

Email: mypet@halodogs.co.uk

Telephone: 020 8367 7899

Website: halodogs.co.uk