Xpress Health Australia Expands Operations to Address Growing Demand for Nursing and Healthcare Jobs in Sydney

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — As the demand for qualified medical professionals continues to rise across New South Wales, Xpress Health Australia has announced an expansion of its localized staffing solutions. By connecting healthcare facilities with skilled professionals, Xpress Health is establishing itself as a premier solution among nursing agencies Sydney healthcare providers rely on.

Through its tech-driven platform, Xpress Health streamlines the placement process for those interested in agency nursing Sydney wide, providing seamless connections between healthcare providers and qualified nursing professionals. The expansion aims to address staffing shortages across public and private medical facilities while offering flexible opportunities for healthcare workers.

New Opportunities for Sydney Registered Nurses and Care Specialists

With an increased focus on supporting both acute and long-term care environments, Xpress Health offers dedicated pathways for qualified nurses searching for Sydney registered nurse jobs. The platform simplifies shift scheduling, allowing experienced nurses to choose opportunities that best fit their availability and career goals.

“Whether you are an experienced registered nurse Sydney based or looking to transition into agency work, our goal is to simplify how professionals discover rewarding rn jobs in Sydney,” said a representative for Xpress Health Australia. “We are bridging the gap between demand and quality patient care across healthcare Australia Sydney networks.”

Comprehensive Solutions for Aged Care and Healthcare Sectors

In addition to hospital placements, Xpress Health serves as a trusted age care agency Sydney providers count on to maintain continuous, high-quality residential care. The platform offers access to a broad range of nursing jobs in Sydney, spanning hospitals, community health services, and specialized aged care homes.

By making healthcare jobs Sydney professionals seek more accessible, Xpress Health empowers nurses and carers with real-time shift updates, digital timesheet management, and competitive pay rates.

About Xpress Health Australia

Xpress Health Australia is a technology-led healthcare staffing agency dedicated to revolutionizing casual and contract workforce management. By leveraging smart digital tools, Xpress Health connects registered nurses, enrolled nurses, and care assistants with leading healthcare providers across Australia.

For more information on available roles or staffing solutions, visit https://xpresshealthapp.com/ or download the Xpress Health mobile app.

Media Contact:

Xpress Health Australia

Level 11, 338 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Website: Xpress Health Australia