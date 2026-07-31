Covaney & Covaney Highlights Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Patient Care

Newport News, VA, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — Covaney & Covaney is drawing attention to the multi-disciplinary model that shapes how the practice treats patients, an approach the team says allows it to serve as a single destination for nearly every stage of a patient’s oral health journey.

Rather than limiting services to routine cleanings and basic restorative work, trusted dentists Dr. Michael Covaney and Dr. Sharon Cole Covaney have built a practice capable of addressing preventive, restorative, cosmetic, periodontal, and prosthodontic needs under one roof. The philosophy behind this structure, according to the practice, is that patients benefit most when a coordinated team can manage overlapping concerns together rather than sending them to multiple specialists for related issues.

“Our team approach ensures first-class care and complete patient satisfaction,” the practice noted, pointing to the breadth of services available in a single office. That range includes cleanings and exams, periodontal therapy for gum disease, restoration of dental implants, porcelain veneers and crowns, complete and removable partial dentures, implant overdentures, teeth whitening, and tooth-colored composite fillings. The practice also treats bruxism, or chronic teeth grinding, and provides full-mouth rehabilitation for patients with more extensive restorative needs.

This structure is particularly relevant for patients whose treatment spans more than one discipline. A patient receiving a dental implant, for instance, may need coordination between restorative and prosthodontic care, while a patient managing periodontal disease alongside a cosmetic concern benefits from a team already familiar with their full history rather than starting over with a new provider. Covaney & Covaney says its staff is trained specifically to support this kind of continuity, with an emphasis on clear communication so patients understand each step of a treatment plan before it begins.

The practice also frames its approach around comfort and accessibility. Staff members are trained to help patients feel at ease throughout treatment, and the office has emphasized creating a relaxed, professional environment for visits that might otherwise cause anxiety. Covaney & Covaney treats patients across a wide age range, from children through seniors, adapting its approach to fit the needs of each stage of life.

The multi-disciplinary model has also supported continuity of care for patients seeking comprehensive dental services. Covaney & Covaney is committed to providing a seamless patient experience while offering a broad range of preventive, restorative, cosmetic, periodontal, and prosthodontic treatments under one roof.

Practice leadership says the goal of this approach is straightforward: reduce the number of providers a patient needs to see, shorten the time between diagnosis and treatment, and ensure that every recommendation reflects a full picture of a patient’s oral health rather than a single procedure in isolation.

Covaney & Covaney is currently accepting new patients and encourages individuals seeking coordinated, comprehensive dental care to schedule a consultation to learn more about the practice’s approach.

About Covaney & Covaney Covaney & Covaney is a general dental practice in Newport News, Virginia, offering comprehensive care that spans preventive, restorative, cosmetic, periodontal, prosthodontic, and emergency dentistry for patients of all ages.

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Covaney & Covaney

760 Pilot House Dr, Suite E Newport News, Virginia 23606

Website: www.covaneydental.com