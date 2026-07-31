Log-hub Introduces a New Offer to Support Small Supply Chain Consultancies

Schindellegi, Switzerland, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — Log-hub is introducing a new offer for supply chain consulting teams of up to 10 people, providing 12 months of free access to its Supply Chain Apps portfolio, alongside a 50% commission when clients are referred to Log-hub.

For consultants, this creates an opportunity to access Log-hub’s complete analytics toolkit for 12 months at no cost. Eligible consulting teams gain access to the whole Supply Chain Apps portfolio, including Premium Apps, giving them the flexibility to explore different use cases and select the right analytical approach for each client challenge without having to build a separate technology setup for every project.

Alongside free access to the Supply Chain Apps portfolio, consultants receive a 50% commission when a referred client purchases a Log-hub license.

Supply chain consultants often move between very different client challenges, from winning the pitch to delivering the project. Supply chain apps cover network visualization and design, transport optimization, inventory planning, and CO₂ analysis in one environment. Consultants can use them to run an initial analysis, visualize potential outcomes, and bring concrete numbers and scenarios into the pitch. Once the engagement moves forward, the same apps support deeper analysis and scenario evaluation throughout project delivery, without requiring specialist technical skills.

“Consultants create the most value when they can combine their expertise with the right analytical capabilities at the right moment,” says Jan Sigmund, CEO of Log-hub. “With this offer, we want to give smaller consulting teams the freedom to use our entire Supply Chain Apps portfolio across their projects, while also rewarding them when the solutions they introduce continue creating value for their clients.”

By combining 12 months of free access with a 50% referral commission, Log-hub’s new offer extends the opportunity beyond access to technology alone. Consultants can use the same toolkit from initial analysis and client pitches through scenario evaluation and final recommendations, while creating an additional revenue stream when clients choose to continue using Log-hub.