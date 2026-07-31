Film & Foil Solutions Expands Laminate films and Lidding Film Packaging Solutions

Haydock, UK, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — Film & Foil Solutions is pleased to announce the continued supply of premium Laminate films and Lidding Film solutions designed to help businesses improve product protection, extend shelf life, and enhance packaging presentation. Based in Haydock, the company provides high-quality flexible packaging materials that combine durability, performance, and outstanding print quality for a wide range of food packaging applications. Businesses looking for reliable packaging solutions can contact Film & Foil Solutions on 01942 727 151.

Premium Laminate films for Packaging

Film & Foil Solutions specialises in laminating OPP, LDPE, PET, paper, and foils to produce high-performance Laminate films. These laminations improve the appearance of packaging while adding essential protective properties. The result is packaging that helps preserve product quality throughout storage, transportation, and retail display.

Available in both plain and printed options, Laminate films provide exceptional print quality that supports strong product presentation. The combination of strength and flexibility makes these films suitable for packaging pet food, frozen foods, snack items, ready meals, meat, poultry, seafood, fresh fruit, and vegetables.

Key Features of Laminate films

Barrier Properties

Laminate films provide excellent barrier protection against moisture, oxygen, and contaminants. This helps maintain freshness, flavour, and product quality while supporting longer shelf life.

Puncture Resistance

Strong laminated structures reduce the risk of packaging damage during handling and transportation. This added durability helps maintain package integrity from production through to delivery.

Thermal Properties

The thermal performance of Laminate films makes them suitable for products requiring chilled or frozen storage. Selected laminates can also support heating applications where appropriate.

Strength and Flexibility

These films deliver excellent strength without compromising flexibility, making storage, transportation, and handling more efficient.

High-Quality Printed Packaging

Film & Foil Solutions supplies plain and printed Laminate films produced with exceptional print quality. High-resolution graphics and vibrant colours create professional packaging that strengthens product presentation while maintaining the protective performance required for modern food packaging.

Lidding Film Packaging Solutions

The Lidding Film range includes permanent seal, weld and lock seal, and peel seal polyester films with and without anti-fog treatments. These options provide flexibility for different packaging requirements while helping maintain product freshness and presentation.

Lidding Film is suitable for fresh fruit, vegetables, seafood, ready meals, meat, poultry, and many other food products. Every film is manufactured to food-grade standards and designed to deliver dependable sealing performance.

Film & Foil Solutions also offers laser perforation and macro punching in-house. These perforation options support shelf-life requirements and consumer convenience, including steam ventilation that removes the need for manual piercing before heating.

Complete Packaging Support

As one of the UK’s largest independent distributors of polypropylene, laminates, and special films, Film & Foil Solutions combines advanced production equipment with technical expertise to deliver reliable packaging solutions. High-speed extrusion equipment enables efficient production while maintaining consistent quality across every order.

The Film & Foil Promise reflects the company’s commitment to stockholding, technical support, quality, conversion capabilities, delivery, and competitive printing services across its flexible packaging range.

Businesses seeking dependable Laminate films or Lidding Film solutions are invited to discuss their packaging requirements with Film & Foil Solutions.

For more information about our packaging solutions, explore our range of Laminate films and Lidding Film, or contact Film & Foil Solutions on 01942 727 151 to discuss your packaging requirements.