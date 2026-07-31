Kirk Tech Solutions Showcases FlatClaw Private AI Platform at Ai4 2026 Amid Growing Global Enterprise Demand

LAS VEGAS, NV, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — Kirk Tech Solutions, a Silver Sponsor of Ai4 2026 at The Venetian, today announced the expanding market rollout of FlatClaw, its private-tenant AI coworker platform designed for security-conscious enterprise environments. Since its initial preview in May 2026, FlatClaw has engaged Global Fortune 500 organizations looking to deploy generative AI capabilities entirely within their own private cloud perimeters.

As enterprise AI matures beyond initial pilot programs, organizations in regulated and data-sensitive industries are increasingly standardizing on open-weight models and self-hosted infrastructure. While closed, metered APIs enabled early experimentation, production-scale deployments demand complete data sovereignty, granular auditability, predictable operating costs, and freedom from vendor lock-in.

FlatClaw was built specifically to address these production requirements. Rather than routing sensitive data through third-party multi-tenant APIs, FlatClaw deploys directly into a customer’s Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) or private enterprise perimeter. Chat interfaces, agent fleets, scheduled automation, OCR workflows, and document retrieval are secured via role-based access controls enforced directly at the data layer—ensuring zero customer data ever leaves the corporate perimeter.

FlatClaw operates inside the customer’s existing infrastructure accounts, allowing organizations to leverage their direct cloud provider commitments. Kirk Tech Solutions delivers custom enterprise connectors, platform integration, and ongoing operational support.

By replacing variable, per-token API metering with predictable, flat-rate infrastructure costs, FlatClaw enables continuous, high-volume workloads—such as automated document extraction, organization-wide reporting, and background agent loops—without runaway operational expenses.

“A year ago, the primary question was whether open-weight models could match proprietary API performance. That milestone has been passed.

The challenge enterprise IT leaders face today is operationalizing those models—assembling open architecture into a secure, predictable platform that fits within their existing governance and security frameworks.”

— Keith Gutfreund, Head of Technology at Kirk Tech Solutions

“Enterprise teams want the power of autonomous AI coworkers, but closed APIs introduce unacceptable data privacy and cost risks.

FlatClaw delivers the production substrate—giving enterprise teams total control over their data, their security boundaries, and their infrastructure costs.”

— Skyler Truax, AI Systems Architect at Kirk Tech Solutions

Kirk Tech Solutions at Ai4 2026

Keith Gutfreund will join the panel “High-Value Use Cases You Can Deploy Quickly” on Tuesday, August 4 from 2:10–2:55 PM PDT. Attendees can request a private architecture review or deployment walkthrough at https://www.kirktechsolutions.com/ai4-2026/.



About Kirk Tech Solutions

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Kirk Tech Solutions is an IT consultancy driving innovation in AI, cloud infrastructure, digital transformation, eCommerce, and MedTech. Drawing on decades of enterprise experience in large-scale data and systems architecture, Kirk Tech builds products that empower organizations to deploy AI safely and cost-effectively. Learn more at https://www.kirktechsolutions.com