Eagles Tribute Band Takes the Stage for Second Installment of Lanier Islands Resort’s Concerts for a Cause

BUFORD, GA, United States, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — On the heels of a tropical-themed, open-air concert featuring Jimmy Buffett tribute band Lost in Paradise to kick off its Concerts for a Cause series, Lanier Islands Resort is preparing for another unforgettable night of live music. Performing timeless Eagles classics – including Hotel California, Desperado, Life in the Fast Lane, Take It to the Limit, Tequila Sunrise, and more – The Long Run will take the stage at the lakeside destination’s Peachtree Pointe Amphitheater on Saturday, August 22. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are just $15/person, with proceeds benefiting Georgia Mountain Food Bank and the Lake Lanier Association.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday night than listening to some of the Eagles’ greatest songs while enjoying beautiful lake views and supporting two great causes for North Georgia,” said Lanier Islands Resort President Matthew Bowling. “For just $60, a family of four can enjoy an incredible evening of live music while helping Georgia Mountain Food Bank feed families in need and supporting the Lake Lanier Association’s efforts to keep Lake Lanier safe, clean, and full for generations to come.”

Bowling also shared that children under 5 will be admitted for free with a paid adult. The concert will feature food and beverage concessions, and each ticket includes complimentary resort access for the day of the concert, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy Lanier Islands Resort’s other offerings. Ticket holders who visit Game Changer – the resort’s indoor entertainment venue featuring virtual sports suites with 30+ games, axe throwing, duckpin bowling, arcade games, gaming machines, and incredible dining – will receive $10 off when they spend $50 or more on food and beverage.* Guests looking to extend the experience can book an overnight stay and enjoy a full weekend at Lanier Islands Resort, complete with championship golf, lakeside dining, the resort spa, and all the amenities the destination has to offer.

Tickets for The Long Run on August 22 are available online at https://www.lanierislands.com/special-events/concerts-for-a-cause/. The final installment of Concerts for a Cause will feature Rumours ATL – one of the Southeast’s premier Fleetwood Mac tribute bands – on Labor Day Weekend, Sunday, September 6. Lanier Islands Resort is 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. To stay up to date on the latest news, accommodation packages, and upcoming events, guests can follow the resort on Facebook @lanierislands, Instagram @lanierislands, TikTok @lanier_islands, and LinkedIn @Lake-Lanier-Islands-Resort.

*Valid only on the day of the concert. One discount per table. Must present a concert ticket to the server to receive discount.