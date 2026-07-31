Triguna Projects and Megha Landmark Estates Honour Karnataka Forest Department’s Wildlife Conservation and Afforestation Efforts

Bangalore, Karnataka, India, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The gesture was extended as a corporate social responsibility initiative, aimed at recognising the department’s frontline staff who work in demanding field conditions to protect wildlife, prevent poaching and expand green cover across the state.

The distribution took place near Bannerghatta National Park and was attended by several senior officials of the Karnataka Forest Department. Among those present was Smt. Kajol Ajith Patil, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) at Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru, who has been closely involved in overseeing conservation efforts in the region. She was joined by Shri Ravi Kumar T M, Additional Conservator of Forests (ACF), Shri Antony Rego, Range Forest Officer for the Kodihalli range and Shri Sridhar S, Range Forest Officer for the Muggaru range,.

The T-shirts and jackets were handed over directly to the officers and field staff who patrol the forest, respond to human-wildlife conflict situations, carry out anti-poaching operations and participate in afforestation drives throughout the year. These personnel often work in remote and physically demanding terrain, and the gear was intended as a practical and symbolic acknowledgement of that effort.

Speaking about the initiative, Raghunath Reddy Bhattagiri, MD and Founder, Triguna Projects, said: “The forest department’s teams work quietly in some of the toughest field conditions to protect our wildlife and green cover. This is a small gesture from Triguna Projects to acknowledge that effort.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Balaji Prabhu, Director at Megha Landmark Estates, said: “Conservation is a shared responsibility and the forest department carries the bulk of that burden on the ground. We wanted to stand with them in a small but meaningful way.”

Officials from the Karnataka Forest Department acknowledged the gesture as a welcome token of appreciation for their sustained work in protecting the state’s forest reserves and biodiversity. Bannerghatta National Park, one of Karnataka’s most significant protected areas, has long depended on the dedication of its forest officers and rangers, whose work often goes unrecognised outside conservation circles. Initiatives such as this one are aimed at bridging that gap, giving corporate entities a way to contribute meaningfully to the department’s efforts without stepping into its core operational role.

The gesture also reflects a shared philosophy between the two companies and their recent project in the region. Triguna Projects and Megha Landmark Estates have jointly developed Country Homes-Harohalli, Life Amidst Wilderness. It is a 65-acre gated farmland project located close to Bannerghatta National Park. The project is flanked by forest and greenery on three sides and will feature an upcoming five-star resort within the community. It is well maintained and well positioned, with upcoming infrastructure and connectivity in the region adding to its appeal. The CSR initiative with the forest department is being seen as a natural extension of this vision, reinforcing the companies’ commitment to preserving the very landscape their project is built around.

About Triguna Country Homes

Triguna Country Homes is a Bengaluru-based real estate developer specializing in plotted developments in high-potential growth corridors. The company focuses on delivering well-planned layouts, transparent dealings, and long-term investment value for its customers.

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