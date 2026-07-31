CCM Appoints Kevin Daly as Chief Commercial Officer

Rockaway, NJ, 2026-07-31 — /EPR Network/ — CCM today announced the appointment of Kevin Daly as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mr. Daly will lead the company’s commercial organization, overseeing sales, marketing, business development, and customer engagement while advancing CCM’s long-term growth strategy.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Daly is responsible for driving revenue growth, shaping market strategy, strengthening customer and industry partnerships, and aligning CCM’s commercial initiatives with the company’s long-term vision. He will focus on expanding CCM’s market presence, optimizing go-to-market strategies, and delivering exceptional value to customers across the intermodal transportation industry.

Mr. Daly brings more than 35 years of leadership experience in the third-party logistics (3PL) and intermodal sectors. Throughout his career, he has built a strong track record of developing customer relationships, leading high-performing sales organizations, and delivering sustainable business growth. His deep understanding of the logistics marketplace and customer-focused approach position him to help guide CCM through an increasingly dynamic freight environment.

“Kevin’s experience, industry knowledge, and commitment to serving customers make him an outstanding addition to CCM’s leadership team,” said Paul Nazzaro, Chief Executive Officer of CCM. “As the intermodal market continues to evolve, Kevin’s strategic perspective and proven commercial leadership will help strengthen our customer partnerships, expand our market position, and support the next phase of CCM’s growth.”

Mr. Daly joins CCM at a pivotal time for the intermodal industry as freight flows become increasingly regionalized and supply chains continue to adapt to changing global trade patterns. Growing demand for flexible transportation solutions and interoperable chassis pools is creating new opportunities to improve equipment availability and supply chain efficiency across ports, rail terminals, and inland distribution centers. With Mr. Daly leading the company’s commercial strategy, CCM is well positioned to strengthen customer relationships and capitalize on these long-term industry trends.

“I am honored to join CCM and work alongside an exceptional team committed to delivering outstanding service and innovative solutions for our customers,” said Mr. Daly. “The intermodal industry continues to evolve, creating new opportunities to help customers improve efficiency and supply chain performance. I look forward to strengthening customer relationships, expanding our commercial capabilities, and helping drive CCM’s continued growth.”

Mr. Daly holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Labor Relations from Niagara University.